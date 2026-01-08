Josh Allen Makes Firm Statement on Bills Past Playoff Failures Ahead of Jaguars Wildcard Matchup

Essentials Inside The Story Josh Allen draws a clear line between Buffalo’s past and present.

As the Buffalo Bills buckle up for another playoff run, their unkind postseason history has resurfaced. Last year, the team couldn’t move past three rounds in the playoffs despite a strong regular season. But quarterback Josh Allen isn’t dwelling on the past ahead of the big showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The player has made his stance clear on how the Bills will act during the remaining stretch of the tournament.

During a January 7 press conference, Josh Allen was asked whether Buffalo’s history of falling short in the playoffs hangs over the team. The 2024 MVP kept aside the concerns with a quick and firm reply.

“I don’t think so. I think we’re taking it one game at a time,” he said. “We’re not focused on what’s happened in the past… we’re a completely different team than we were last year and the year before that and so on and so forth. Our job is to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at one o’clock on Sunday, and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

The 29-year-old’s mindset ahead of the playoffs shows how powerfully the Bills closed their regular season. With 12-5, they were one win shy of the 2024 season’s 13-4 record. But their overall growth tells a deeper story. Their ground game has been turning heads for weeks now. The franchise leads the NFL in total rushing yards (2,714), rushing yards per game (159.6), and rushing touchdowns (30).

On the defensive end, their pass defense ranks first in the league in total yards allowed overall (2,668) and per game (156.9). Furthermore, Buffalo added some franchise milestones to their glorious season. With a 27-5 record, they posted the best winter season in the NFL since 2020. Also, it was the first time in the team’s history to have multiple tight ends crossing over 30 receptions. Meanwhile, Allen’s own contribution of 3,668 passing yards with 25 touchdowns anchored Buffalo’s success.

Several elite quarterbacks, such as Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, are missing the postseason this year. It gives Allen a rare chance to win the Super Bowl. The first step in the process will be to win over the Jaguars, who enter the Wild Card Round with a 13-4 record.

Josh Allen’s team set to face the No. 3 seed Jaguars

The Bills arrive as the No. 6 seed and are in for a tough matchup heading into the postseason. The No. 3 seed Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high on an eight-game winning streak. Under first-year head coach Liam Coen, the team’s offense has emerged as a dangerous system this season. Their quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, has already racked up over 4,000 yards and is tied for fifth in touchdowns at 29.

Overall, the offense ranked 11th in the league in total yards per game (337.4) while sitting sixth in scoring (51). On the other side of the ball, their defense has remained equally efficient, holding opponents to under 304 yards in every outing. While the Jaguars refuse to repeat past mistakes, Allen is ready to “do whatever” to ensure the Bills come out on top.

“Sometimes you gotta put your body on the line, but mentally preparing in a certain way and bringing along guys a certain way, I think, plays into it,” he added. “…But again, every game is different. We’re going on the road for the first time in a long time in the wild card, different atmosphere against a really good team that’s playing really good football right now…”

Meanwhile, Allen’s playoff experience can come in handy for his team. Because if history tells us anything, the quarterback is not someone who cracks under pressure. His leadership and consistency throughout the season suggest he’s more than ready to handle big moments. It remains to be seen how that translates on the field come Sunday.