Josh Allen Makes Lifetime Buffalo Announcement as Pregnant Hailee Steinfeld Receives Bills QB’s Clear Family Plan

Josh Allen signed a massive six-year, $330 million contract extension this offseason

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld recently announced they are expecting their first child together

Josh Allen grew up in the small farming town of Firebaugh, California, and found his way to the Queen City back in 2018. That move from sunny California to cold Buffalo winters changed everything for him. Now, the star quarterback has revealed exactly what those formative years have come to mean in his life.

“It’s like the evolution of life, and I consider this place my home. It’s where I’ve done a lot of growing up, and it’s a place I’ll raise a family here. It’s really cool.” Allen said during Thursday’s press conference.

Allen’s words reflect a journey that started when the Bills made a bold move in the 2018 Draft. The team traded up from their 12th overall pick with Tampa Bay to select Allen seventh overall.

Since that day, Allen has completely transformed the franchise together, storming into the playoffs every single year since 2019. And at 10-4 right now, they hold a strong possibility of punching another ticket to the postseason this year as well.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first half of the 2024 AFC divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

What makes this announcement even more monumental is the commitment Allen made to Buffalo this offseason. The quarterback signed a six-year, $330 million contract extension. That deal positioned him as the second quarterback in the league to average $55 million per year. Yet for Allen, it’s deeply personal. As he revealed the exact reasons why he now calls Buffalo his “home” after the extension.

“It was on my official visit,” Allen told NFL Network this offseason. “When I was over there, I got snowed in so I couldn’t leave. I was visiting the Jets and Giants that next day, but I didn’t get out in time. I went Bar-Bill with a couple scouts …

“When I was just sitting there it felt like home to me. It’s kind of the only thing that I’ve ever known of small-town feel where the people are great and the food is just as great. Those were two big factors for me in not having a huge city of traffic and this and that, that’s something I feared. I just think it’s home for me.”

That snowed-in moment at the famous Bar-Bill Tavern became the spark. But now Allen’s vision of home is expanding in the most exciting way possible. The quarterback is embarking on the next chapter of his life by starting a family with his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld.

Hailee Steinfield is adjusting to Buffalo life with Josh Allen

Throughout their relationship, Josh and Steinfeld have preferred to keep things private. However, after announcing their engagement, the couple has become a little more open about their journey together. Steinfeld is trying her best to adjust her schedule so she can spend more quality time with Allen right in Buffalo.

“It’s actually a blessing—I try to organize my time so I can be where he is,” she explained to Variety in October. “This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life.”

Even as they guard details about their day-to-day living situation, the couple’s actions tell a clear story. Just this past July, shortly after their marriage, Allen listed his longtime California home for sale, signaling a definitive shift. Allen spends most of his time in his stunning custom-built mansion located in Orchard Park, which sits just minutes away from Highmark Stadium, the Bills’ home field.

Right now, the Bills are rolling with an impressive three-game winning streak. And looking ahead, they are set to hit the road to visit Huntington Bank Field. There, they’ll take on the struggling 3-11 Cleveland Browns, offering Allen yet another stage to perform while his personal life in Buffalo blossoms into something truly special for the future.