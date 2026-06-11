Bills’ Josh Allen Makes Major Impact in Buffalo as Fund Honoring Late Grandmom Patricia Reaches $17M Milestone

On May 26th, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen arranged a golf fundraiser through the Patricia Allen Fund to help the Golisano Children’s Hospital. The Bills had their OTAs the same day, but Allen still made the time to show up and play a few rounds. He has spent half a decade working for this cause, and now he has a worthy milestone to show for it.

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“The Patricia Allen Fund, fueled by Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s leadership and over 60,000 donors and Bills fans, announced that in just over five years, more than $17 million has been raised for Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo,” Adam Schefter reported on X.

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Allen had already been supporting the Golisano Children’s Hospital for some time before his grandmother, Patricia, passed away in 2020. The Bills Mafia showed up with $17 donations (a nod to Allen’s jersey number), and before long, they’d raised $1.4 million to help with critical care for the kids. The hospital responded to this kindness by unveiling the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing in 2021.

A few days ago, Allen sat down with Go Long’s Tyler Dunn and discussed the Fund, among other things. Per Dunn, one mother revealed that the Patricia Allen Fund helped buy equipment and helped save her child this offseason. When Dunn called the fund a “surreal force of good,” Allen added his own enthusiastic take to it.

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“The coolest frickin’ thing in the world,” Allen said. “You have this mentality of leaving a place better than when you found it. My dad’s always said that, too: ‘If you’re going to do something, do it with all your heart.’ That’s what I feel like I’m doing.”

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That’s why this is not just a charity story. Allen has made the cause feel personal, and Buffalo has responded in kind. And Allen delivered another chapter to this story on his birthday.

On May 21, Allen pushed out a new cap priced at $50.30 in collaboration with New Era. Throughout his 9 home games last season, Allen had worn different caps featuring designs made by kids from the hospital. The new Bilustration Re-Cap launched on his birthday combined all 9 of those designs into a single piece of memorabilia. All of this was to hit that $17 million goal, which is now official behind him.

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Josh Allen has been at this long enough for the effort to be a part of his job at this point. The Bills Mafia respects him for it, and the same fans who helped him raise the $17 million are also the ones buying his gear. And the league has tallied up all the receipts.

Josh Allen’s NFLPA milestone

The NFL Players Association just dropped its Year-End Top 50 Player Sales List and ranked Allen at the top of their list. The list tracks official NFL merch sold through licensed NFL shops and includes jerseys, hats, posters, autographed items and more.

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The NFLPA reported a staggering $1.9 billion sale across all categories for all the players combined. In Allen’s case, his sales notably came from jerseys, Fatheads and bobbleheads. Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—who made the top 10 for the eighth straight year—finished behind Allen. The president of NFL Players Inc., Matt Curtin, even outlined where this leaves Allen with his fanbase.

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Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 hangs his head as he walks off the field after an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117373

“Fans have more choices than ever when it comes to the players they follow and support, and the Year-End Top 50 gives us a real look at who they’re showing up for,” Curtin said. “This isn’t just about jerseys. It’s about the products fans choose to buy, collect, wear, and display every day. The rankings help show which players are breaking through, building strong connections with fans, and driving demand throughout the licensed products business.”

The NFLPA’s sales list says John Allen commands the biggest spending fanbase in the league. But at the end of the day, the biggest milestone is the $17 million one that says the city trusts him with its money as well as its children. Allen’s making money, he’s even the frontrunner for the MVP race this season, but the “coolest frickin’ thing in the world” is the bond he has forged with his city. That’s the real Josh Allen legacy in Buffalo.