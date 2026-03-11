Josh Allen Makes $12M Compromise as Bills & Joe Brady Make 3 Key Offseason Signings

Essentials Inside The Story Buffalo star’s contract decision shapes offseason cap strategy

Bills create about $12M flexibility ahead of free agency window

Buffalo previously reworked Josh Allen’s deal in back-to-back seasons

The sting of another AFC Divisional round loss is still fresh in Buffalo, and the Buffalo Bills front office is already making moves to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Now with new head coach Joe Brady at the helm, the front office aims to maximize the open market with a salary cap-saving measure.

“The #Bills converted $15.2M of QB Josh Allen’s salary into signing bonus, clearing $12M of 2026 cap space,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti reported via X.

As per Ginnitti, this decision will help the Buffalo front office create $12 million in cap space by converting Josh Allen’s salary into a signing bonus and spreading the charge across future years.

His base salary drops to $1.3 million, while $15.2 million of the remaining salary is converted into bonus money. After these changes, the 29-year-old’s cap hit will be $44.2 million from $56.39 million in 2026. Though the restructure will be a compromise on his contract for Josh Allen, he’ll surely be more than happy to help his team out.

This wouldn’t be the first time Allen has helped his franchise out. In earlier years (2023 and 2024), Allen similarly had his contract restructured. In fact, many quarterbacks are known to do this, such as Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes.

The Bills and Allen agreed to a six-year, $330 million extension last March, putting him under contract through 2030. With this long-term deal, the franchise can use this contract to absorb the prorated bonus without changing the long-term structure to ensure their championship window remains open while Allen remains in his prime.

Brandon Beane and Co. have used this method of converting salary into a prorated bonus over the last six years. In each of these seasons, Josh Allen has delivered for the Buffalo Bills and established himself as one of the best signal-callers in the league.

He continued this stellar MVP form into the 2025 season, completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,668 yards while throwing for 25 passing touchdowns. Besides his aerial excellence, Allen continued to showcase his dual-threat ability, accumulating 579 rushing yards and scoring 14 rushing touchdowns.

While Josh Allen is expected to continue his Superman-like form into the 2026 season, the star quarterback is nearing 30 and still needs a reliable wide receiver with proven yardage. With the motive of maximizing Allen’s prime, the Buffalo front office has made three major signings during the legal tampering period ahead of free agency.

The Bills’ front office completes three big free agency signings

After completing a trade to acquire the Chicago Bears’ wideout, DJ Moore, GM Brandon Beane and head coach Joe Brady have remained active during this initial phase of the offseason.

With free agency starting at 4 p.m. ET, NFL teams are presented with a legal tampering period, which started at noon ET on Monday, March 9, and will continue until 3:59:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11.

In this period, the Bills have agreed on new deals with players at crucial positions ahead of the 2026 season. Kicking off this list is backup quarterback Kyle Allen, who signed a two-year, $4.1 million deal, which could go up to $6.1 million.

After the former backup signal-caller, Mitchell Trubisky, agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans, the Bills brought in Allen, who held that role in 2023 and is also Josh Allen’s close friend.

Now shifting focus to the defense, Buffalo signed cornerback Dee Alford to a three-year contract with a maximum value of $21 million as the first free agent move under new DC Jim Leonhard.

The Bills, earlier in the offseason, traded veteran corner Taron Johnson to the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, Alford will be an integral part of their new defensive scheme.

Last but not least, Brandon Beane and Co. have re-signed Mitch Wishnowsky to a one-year contract.

Last season, Wishnowsky joined the Bills in Week 5 and has since consistently performed with his 41.8 net yards per punt in 2025, the second-most in his seven-year career.

With this plethora of moves, the Bills Mafia will hope that Brandon Beane and Joe Brady can continue improving their roster and finally help present Josh Allen the best chance to lead Buffalo to a Super Bowl in 2026.