Josh Allen Emerging as “America’s Quarterback” Ahead of Patrick Mahomes & Lamar Jackson, Says Analyst

Since Josh Allen’s arrival to the Buffalo Bills, the franchise stands as one of the most consistent teams in the NFL. With Allen leading the offensive charge, except in his rookie season in 2018, he and the Bills have never suffered more than six losses in a regular season. Yet, the Super Bowl is something that they haven’t been to contest for as well.

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But according to an NFL analyst, a large segment of the fans will be rooting for the Bills quarterback to win the Lombardi in the upcoming season.

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“I think this may be one of the rare occasions where fans are rooting for the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season,” NFL analyst Craig Mish said in a video posted by SportsGrid. “They’re rooting for Josh Allen. I think he’s a good guy. I think they would like to see Buffalo win… When Mahomes was winning Super Bowls, I think everyone recognized he’s great, but I don’t think people were rooting for the Chiefs.

“I think people want Josh Allen to win the Super Bowl. I think he’s got a lot of fans out there. I think a lot of people like the Bills. They’re not the Packers, like America’s team, but they got this new stadium. They got him. I think everyone’s just kind of like, he deserves it. Similar to Lamar Jackson, but not as much. But I think people want to see Josh Allen win.”

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That expectation first took shape during Allen’s breakout 2020 season. Buffalo went 13-3, clinched its first AFC East title since 1995 and then defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round for its first playoff victory in 25 years. The Bills followed it with a divisional-round win over the Baltimore Ravens, sending the franchise to its first AFC Championship Game since the 1993 season.

Buffalo’s run ended with a 38-24 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but it changed the standard around Allen and the Bills. Reaching the conference title game showed that Buffalo was no longer simply a playoff team. It had become a legitimate Super Bowl contender, making the team’s continued failure to reach the final stage more glaring in the seasons that followed.

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One particular reason behind indirectly calling Josh Allen “America’s quarterback” is his stature among NFL fans. Typically, every fandom has its own white horse. But Craig Mish believes that outside of the rival fanbases against the Buffalo Bills, there are many well-wishers of Allen in the country.

After all, the Bills signal-caller has been one of the standout reasons for his team’s consistent performances in the seven years (excluding the rookie 2018 season). In 128 regular-season games, Allen has accumulated 30,102 passing yards and 220 touchdowns.

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For his 2024 season, the NFL even crowned him as the MVP.

Allen’s MVP case was built on both production and improved decision-making. He finished the 2024 regular season with 28 passing touchdowns and 12 rushing scores, while also catching a touchdown pass. His 41 total touchdowns marked the fifth straight season in which he accounted for at least 40.

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More importantly, Allen threw a career-low six interceptions and was sacked only 14 times. The sharper ball security was a notable change for a quarterback whose turnover numbers had often invited scrutiny earlier in his career, and it helped him finish the season with 4,269 total yards and only eight turnovers.

Yet despite completing eight NFL seasons, Allen has not reached a Super Bowl. In his mind, he is not quite happy with their below-standard playoff performances, and many fans might also resonate with it and feel the need for at least a consistent performer like Allen to win the Super Bowl.

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Baltimore Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson also falls under the same category. Jackson joined the NFL the same year as Josh Allen and has thrown for 22,608 yards in 116 regular-season games, while winning two MVP awards (2019 and 2023). However, in comparison, analyst Craig Mish believes Allen has the fans’ love and support more to win the Lombardi.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Patrick Mahomes, Mish feels there isn’t hype around the Kansas City Chiefs QB to win a Super Bowl in the 2026 season. After all, Mahomes has won the Lombardi thrice in seven playoff appearances. Hence, per Mish, all eyes will be on Allen and the Bills for the upcoming season.

On Sunday, September 13, the Buffalo Bills will kick off their regular season campaign against the Houston Texans. And it will be interesting to see if Allen can provide a performance that could double the belief around him to win the Super Bowl.