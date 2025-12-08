Josh Allen Points Fingers at Offense For Bills’ Struggles After Win vs Bengals

After a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills carried their momentum into the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, securing a 39-34 victory. However, the team isn’t proud of one troubling trend in some of their recent wins. After the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen highlighted the issues that nearly cost the team a loss before mounting an impressive comeback.

During the presser, the Bills’ quarterback was candid about calling out the offensive side, which slowed them down in the first half.

“I think we had 3 drives in the first half, a field goal, a touchdown, and we really kind of hurt ourselves on that third drive.” He further added, “It was frustrating that we hurt ourselves on that drive, and knowing that we could have put ourselves in a better position on the offensive side of the ball.”

The Bills’ offense looked out of rhythm in the first half, and the same could be said for the defense. What made things worse was that this time, they were up against a Bengals defense that hadn’t performed well this season. However, Cincinnati easily jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the game.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Jan 5, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 on the sideline as they take on the New England Patriots in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxButlerxIIx 20250105_db2_sv3_026

But after the break, everything flipped for Buffalo. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady clearly made some adjustments, and suddenly the offense looked like the team Bills fans had expected. Both tight ends, Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, got heavily involved. Knox finished with six catches for 93 yards, while Kincaid added four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. Kincaid’s return is a major boost for the team.

By then, Buffalo was back to their true form, torching the Bengals. Allen reignited the momentum with a 40-yard rushing touchdown on the snowy field. The Bills were the best in the fourth quarter as they overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to secure a win over Cincinnati.

But one concern with the team is their recurring slow starts. Without Kincaid, Buffalo had struggled early in Week 12 against the Texans. Still, Allen remained confident that the team would continue to improve despite the early hiccups.

“We stress with this team all the time. We don’t blink, we don’t panic. It doesn’t matter if our defense is playing outstanding or we’re not playing great, and vice versa for our offense. You know, we, we, we have supreme trust in each other that we’re going to figure it out,” he said.

But before urging the offense to get better, Allen was seen cheering on the sidelines as he watched the defense get better in the second half.

Josh Allen was excited to watch Christian Benford’s play

The Bills’ defense had been struggling throughout the game, giving up four touchdowns on six possessions to Joe Burrow and the Bengals. And they needed a big play to turn the game around. That big play came from cornerback Christian Benford, who intercepted Burrow on a blitz and ran 63 yards for a touchdown.

That gave the Bills their first lead of the game and flipped the momentum in Buffalo’s favor. The cornerback played a perfect game in coverage, shutting down Ja’Marr Chase and playing 35 snaps with zero receptions allowed. This also played a part in motivating the team, including Allen.

“Hopefully they weren’t showing me on the sideline, because I said a lot of bad (words),” Allen said. “It’s fun to see your brother, who works extremely hard, a guy that’s as humble as they come, a guy who just does his job, and he can make plays for your team in big moments of the game. It’s so awesome. He deserves every bit of it.”

The Bills know what they need to do, and they will look to accomplish it when they face the AFC East-leading New England Patriots.