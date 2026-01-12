brand-logo
Home/NFL

Josh Allen Reacts to Hailee Steinfeld’s Update as Bills QB’s Wife Lands Career Achievement

ByMuskan Lodhi

Jan 11, 2026 | 11:05 PM EST

Quarterback Josh Allen couldn’t stop gushing over his wife, Hailee Steinfeld. The Buffalo Bills‘ star gave his wife a loving shoutout on Instagram.

On Sunday, Josh Allen reposted a picture of Steinfeld on his story. The post was from the 2026 Golden Globe Awards and was originally shared by costume designer Rob Zangardi. The image featured Steinfield in a striking baby-pink gown, showing her baby bump. Allen reacted with drooling and heart-eyes emojis.

This appearance was special for Steinfeld due to two major reasons. First, it marked her first major red carpet outing since announcing her pregnancy on her birthday, December 12. Secondly, she just hit a major professional milestone in her acting career.

Her 2025 horror film Sinners, in which she plays Mary, won the Golden Globe for Best Cinematic Achievement and Box Office.

This is a developing story… 

