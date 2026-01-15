Josh Allen Receives More Bad News From Sean McDermott as Bills QB Puts Locker Room on Notice Before Broncos Game

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a high-stakes divisional matchup against the AFC’s top-seeded Denver Broncos. The stakes could not be higher with a Championship berth on the line. But challenges keep piling up for Allen at every turn.

NFL reporter Alex Brasky shared the latest injury update straight from head coach Sean McDermott. Curtis Samuel and Damar Hamlin will fully participate in Thursday’s practice but remain questionable for the Broncos game. Ed Oliver gets limited reps and is also questionable to suit up. Ty Johnson and Terrel Bernard join them with limited practice time, leaving their status up in the air, too. This rash of questionables will hit the Bills hard right before kickoff.

The roster woes are not the only headache. Mother Nature plans to test Buffalo like never before at Denver’s Empower Field.

“Physically, it’s going to challenge you,” Allen admitted about the stadium’s brutal high altitude. “The best thing we can do is not talk about it, not think about it, and not make it a problem. Just go out there, do our job, and grab some oxygen on the sideline if we need it.”

He knows the edge it gives Denver all too well from past trips. “I have firsthand experience; it is an advantage,” Allen continued. “But we’ve got to adopt that mindset: ‘It’s going to be tough. We have to fight through it.'”

