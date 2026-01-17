Josh Allen Receives Strong Advice as Bills QB Makes Drastic Position Change Before Broncos Game

With his personal kryptonite finally out of the picture, the path to the AFC Championship is clearer than ever for Josh Allen. But a former Super Bowl champion warns that the biggest threat to the Bills’ ‘Superman’ might just be himself. Hence, ahead of this big-ticket matchup, former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long has shared his word of caution for Josh Allen.

“Don’t do some crazy s**t,” Long urged Allen on his Green Light podcast. “Don’t try to be Superman all the time. Pick and choose the spots because you can punt it against this team. And I mean no disrespect. That’s what I would be telling Josh Allen.”

Chris Long wants Josh Allen to protect himself instead of playing hero-ball on every play and going for the win. The Bills’ QB1 has been dealing with nagging injuries, being sacked a career-high 40 times in the season. Subsequently, ahead of this divisional round, Allen was listed with knee, foot, and right finger injuries. Risking his health by going all-Superman when it’s not required could put Buffalo’s postseason hopes in jeopardy.

The former Eagles defensive end further justified his claims by detailing how the Denver Broncos won’t punish the Buffalo Bills on every punt. Throughout their 14-win season, the Broncos emerged victorious in 11 of their 14 games by one score. Subsequently, Denver has been offensively inconsistent as it ranks 11th in passing yards per game and 16th in rushing yards per game.

“I don’t know that Denver can, and I don’t know that punts kill you in a game like this,” Long said. “Denver kind of reminds me of a more evolved, intentional, efficient Eagles’ offense where, you know, you’re going to have some ups and downs. There’re going to be dry spells.”

All in all, Denver has an elite pass rush (1st in sacks) that has allowed just about 18.3 points per game. Going up against such a defense would be an interesting challenge for the quarterback. The stakes are even higher as Allen takes on additional responsibilities this divisional round, including a new role he’s been trying out in practice.

Josh Allen could feature in a new role for Buffalo against Denver

After a prolific effort to carry the Buffalo Bills against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Josh Allen could be preparing for a major position change ahead of the divisional round clash with the Denver Broncos. During training, Allen featured in a drastically different position than the one that people are used to seeing him in.

In a viral video, Allen, already playing through multiple injuries, was seen practicing as the long snapper to provide depth behind starter Reid Ferguson. While Ferguson isn’t part of the Bills’ injury designation, the fact that Allen is gearing up for this role highlights Buffalo’s depth concerns heading into Mile High.

Adding long-snapping duties, even as an emergency fallback, quietly raises the stakes. If something were to happen to Reid Ferguson, it would mean extra snaps for Josh Allen in some of the most exposed moments of a game. For a quarterback already grinding through January with multiple injuries, that is one more strain layered onto an already bruising playoff run.

Denver’s altitude has humbled far healthier quarterbacks, and the thin air at Mile High always finds a way to matter in January. Allen has lived this life before in Wyoming, but that was a different body and a different stage. Now, bruised and carrying Buffalo’s season, he walks into a stadium built to test exactly how much a quarterback has left.