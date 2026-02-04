Josh Allen Responds to Super Bowl Criticism After Announcing Goal for Buffalo Bills

Essentials Inside The Story Josh Allen's dreams of playing the Super Bowl are yet to come true.

The 2024 MVP holds the record for the fastest player to reach 300 touchdowns.

Josh Allen's wife will be featured at Super Bowl 60.

The 2024 MVP, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, will be streaming the Super Bowl from home yet again. Despite leading the charts in terms of rushing touchdowns and several other commendable achievements, the QB is yet to lead his team to the Super Bowl, and according to him, that’s the core aim. Addressing the team’s status and goals amid offseason changes, the 28-year-old highlighted that being part of the Super Bowl has been his childhood dream. But despite his determination to win a title, Allen says he doesn’t focus on the results.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Josh Allen recently appeared on the First Things First podcast and revealed what his ultimate goal is.

“Every year, my goal is to go win a Super Bowl and bring a trophy back to Western New York,” Josh Allen said. “Obviously, the ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl, and it takes so much throughout the season to get there and to go out and win it. And I’m going to keep working tirelessly until we get that opportunity to get it done.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then went on to state that he hardly focuses on the results because he loves playing the game.

Allen was drafted by the Buffalo Bills as the 7th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has been playing as the team’s starting quarterback ever since. During this time, he led the Bills to seven playoff appearances and two AFC Championship Game berths (where the Bills were stopped before the Super Bowl). He was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the 2024 season (3,731 passing yards, 28 passing TDs, and 12 rushing TDs), marking it as one of the most dominant years of his career. Allen has also been selected to the Pro Bowl multiple times and has broken a massive record by becoming the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 total career touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, despite the notable achievements, teams like the Kansas City Chiefs have prevented him from leading the Bills to a Super Bowl. It started back in 2020 when the Bills experienced a near miss after their AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs. The rivalry continued as the Chiefs ended their season with a divisional round blowout. A similar situation unfolded for the team back in 2024. While their biggest threat was eliminated early this time amid Patrick Mahomes’ concerning injury, the Denver Broncos ended their playoff run following their divisional round clash.

According to Allen, a victory over the Broncos could have cleared their path directly to Super Bowl 60.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I’d be lying to you if I’m sitting here saying that I feel like I had part in it because if I make one more play, that game in Denver, we’re probably not having this press conference right now,” Allen told reporters. “We’re probably not making a change. In all honesty, we’re probably getting ready to play another game.”

The Denver ended in a 30-33 loss for the Bills. The opportunity once again slipped away from Allen despite helping his team with three touchdowns out of 283 passing yards. Although Allen will have to wait for at least one more year to fulfill his dream, his name will still make it to the Super Bowl broadcasts thanks to his wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is set to make an intriguing Super Bowl 60 presence

Josh Allen’s Super Bowl story will take an unexpected turn at Super Bowl 60 despite the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback’s absence on the field. The Allen name is set to be featured throughout the biggest night in American sports, but this time through his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, who is expected to appear in a major Super Bowl commercial.

“This is one of those things where I will oftentimes tell my friends that I’m working on this fun secret project,” she told Parade.com, expressing excitement for the much-discussed Super Bowl ad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steinfeld and Josh Allen are expecting a baby, a milestone that was widely recognised after Steinfeld made a stylish appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes, using the event to proudly show her baby bump. The 29-year-old actress walked the red carpet for the first time since announcing her pregnancy. Steinfeld wore a soft baby pink gown that highlighted her bump and quickly caught attention. While Allen couldn’t make it to the Super Bowl this time, perhaps the baby he’s set to welcome with Steinfeld will turn out to be a lucky charm for the 2026 season.