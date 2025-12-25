Josh Allen Reveals Desperation to Play at Bills’ $2.1 Billion New Stadium With Bittersweet Message on Highmark Exit

Essentials Inside The Story Josh Allen is looking to cherish the final games at the old Highmark Stadium.

The new Highmark Stadium is set to open in 2026.

Allen reflects on how it was playing in the old Highmark Stadium.

For Josh Allen, the future in Buffalo is a $2.1 billion state-of-the-art stadium, but the final games at Highmark Stadium are stirring up a mix of excitement and nostalgia.

While speaking to the media, the Bills QB addressed the fact that he and his team have limited time playing at the old Highmark Stadium, which is scheduled for demolition next year.

“Yeah, it’s really cool. Hopefully, there’s still a fighting chance that we get more games there. So, what… We are not focused on that, but we are going to take it one game at a time,” Josh Allen said.

He also added that he will enjoy playing the final two games at Highmark Stadium and is looking forward to play in the new stadium next season.

Imago Image Credits: Imago

Josh Allen has his eyes set on the stadium change.

The special exterior and a below-grade bowl on the stadium will help minimize the wind and snow. With the lack of wind, Josh Allen won’t have much problem snapping the football. Wind and snow often interfere with passes, causing them to shift from their path and making it difficult for the receivers to catch them. Often, the QBs have to throw the passes at certain angles so that they can comply with the wind. The QB needs more energy for the throw if the wind blows in the opposite direction. With the new technology, his passes will reach the intended targets without any wind interference.

Rather than a dome, the New Highmark Stadium will have a canopy shape. It is also the most expensive construction project in the history of that region. It is also the largest public investment for an NFL venue, following the $2.1 billion figure. The stadium will open in the summer of 2026, after they broke ground on June 5, 2023. With a capacity of 60,000 seats, the project will stand on 242 acres, and a planned footprint of 1.35 million square feet.

Coming back to Josh Allen, the QB has every right to be excited to play in the new stadium. However, he has not forgotten the old Highmark Stadium, which has gifted him so many fond memories.

Josh Allen always felt energetic at the old Highmark Stadium

Three years went by in a flash, and the Buffalo Bills only have two games left on their old home ground. Previously known as the Rich Ground, Highmark Stadium has been their home ground since 1973. So, there is always an aspect of nostalgia surrounding it. Even Josh Allen has nothing but love for the stadium.

“Yeah, obviously, a lot of love,” said Josh Allen after Tuesday’s practice, when asked about his feelings on the stadium. “A lot of energy, you can feel it in there when you play.”

Whenever the Bills enter the field, the atmosphere at Highmark becomes electric. 65,000+ fans cheering for their favorite team, and the energy is unreal at that stadium. Even when Buffalo lost four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s, the team’s love never waned.

The star QB threw 22-for-28 passes for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Bengals in Week 14. It made him the star of the hour as the stadium filled with praise for him.

Now, as the Buffalo Bills will be moving soon, Allen will hope to return the favor to the stadium. Winning the Super Bowl will be the best parting gift to the old Highmark Stadium. Winning the last two games against the Eagles and the Jets will send a firm message that they are coming for that ring. It remains to be seen whether the 2024 NFL MVP leaves the stadium with bitter or sweet memories.