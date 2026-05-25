Josh Allen Reveals Major Weakness Bills’ New $2.1B Stadium Finally Fixes From Old Highmark

Wind can be a secret ally and a fierce foe to quarterbacks. A gust can easily change the trajectory of the football, making it look like the quarterback’s mistake. A yard or two can make a massive difference on the football pitch. To minimize wind interference, the new Buffalo Bills stadium has taken significant steps to improve its protection against gusts compared to the previous stadium.

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Because of that, the new stadium has earned praise from several people. One of them happened to Bills quarterback Josh Allen. On May 21, he appeared on the Centered On Buffalo Podcast and talked about what got him excited about the new stadium. It turned out to be a pretty interesting fact that can help Allen focus on snapping the football better without “outside” interference.

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“The wind logs that they’ve been tracking has put the wind in that stadium is over, I guess, less than half of what it actually is outside,” said Josh Allen to Ellen Wood on the podcast.

The new $2.1 billion venture of the Bills is an engineering marvel that blocks out massive wind gusts and prevents swirling air at the field level. The stadium’s exterior has 4,400 metal panels wrapping it. These metal panels are perforated with holes shaped like the Bills’ charging buffalo logo.

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Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 hangs his head as he walks off the field after an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117373

Upon hearing Allen’s answer, the host stated that the new stadium could have significant wind gusts, but it won’t be like the previous stadium. After this, Allen continued his breakdown of the stadium and how it is a great venue for quarterbacks.

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“I think it depends on wind direction,” said Allen. “Obviously, there’s a prevailing wind that’s pretty constant, but if it switches the other way, there could be a little more wind in there, but I think it’s going to be extremely manageable. I do think that the flags on the goalpost may have a little movement to them, but it’s not going to be near as much as the other one.”

Allen agreed that it certainly won’t be a stadium without wind interference. However, it will be far less intense compared to last season. Apart from the metal panels, the stadium has a roof-like canopy that covers about 65% of the seats. Together with the metal panels and the canopy-shaped roof, the stadium can prevent most of the prevailing wind from diving onto the playing field.

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It is a massive upgrade for the quarterbacks because wind can be a major problem for them. While throwing the football, they need to be extremely cautious of the force they use. If the wind is coming from the opposite side, they need to apply extra force for the ball to reach the expected receiver. The pointed side needs to be headed straight, since it cuts the wind for traveling. If it is slightly up or downwards, the wind can break its momentum.

However, when the wind is blowing in the same direction as a ball, the quarterback needs to keep their throwing force in check. Since the wind is helping with the momentum, extra force may see the ball traveling a couple of yards, making it difficult for the receivers to catch it. Regardless, one problem seems to be solved for Josh Allen, especially with the new stadium.

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Allen, who was recovering from an ankle injury, has joined the OTAs. Following it, he revealed that the Bills seemed to have done a great job with their head coach.

Josh Allen is pretty excited about head coach Joe Brady

Since debuting in the NFL, Sean McDermott has been the only head coach that Josh Allen has ever played for. But that is going to change now since the Bills have replaced McDermott with former offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Now, after having spent the OTAs under Brady, Allen seems to have nothing but praise for the new HC.

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“He’s been celebrating with the defense when they intercept the ball instead of getting real mad,” said Josh Allen on the Centered On Buffalo Podcast. “He’s giving them our plays in the team meetings, so I guess you got to pick and choose your battles. Nah, I’m just messing. It’s been awesome. He’s really embraced the ‘everybody come together’ mentality, and it’s such a good vibe in our locker room right now.

“[Bills general manager Brandon] Beane and him have done such a great job of getting the right type of guys for this team, and it’s been a pleasure to go into work each and every single day over these last few weeks. Very excited to see what this team can do.”

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Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 runs the offense in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117186

Allen won the 2024 NFL MVP while Brady was the HC. So, there is already established chemistry between them. Besides, he has added wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Chicago Bears and made some calculated picks at the draft. Brady has put his faith in Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker and former UConn star Skyler Bell after the draft.

According to Allen, within a few months, Brady has seemed to create a great environment in the dressing room. He is not differentiating between anyone. Whether the offense scores a touchdown or the defense makes an interception, he is celebrating with everyone.

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As for Allen, he is hoping that this will be the year when the Bills finally win the Super Bowl. He formed a great partnership with McDermott, with an 83-33 record in the regular season. However, the AFC Championship Game is the farthest they have gone. Now, under a new stadium and head coach, Allen will be hoping to achieve the impossible. This time, he will also have his daughter cheering for him.