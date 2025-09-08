Josh Allen Reveals Matt Prater’s 7-Word Message Before Bills’ Win vs Ravens

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2025 season with a crystal-clear mission: win the Super Bowl or nothing. With Josh Allen leading the charge, his eyes are fixed not on MVPs but on that elusive Lombardi Trophy. As Micah Hyde’s retirement has left a deep void, emerging stars like James Cook and Christian Benford are stepping up, hungry for legacy. And, this is where Matt Prater enters, signed just days before Week 1 as an emergency kicker. Now, as he has delivered a flawless debut, nailing the game-winning field goal against the Ravens, he has set destiny in motion.

Taking to their official X handle, the Buffalo Bills shared a video from their postgame show after Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. And, for sure, it was one of the most emotionally charged moments of the Bills’ dramatic 41-40 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. However, the highlight of the video was Josh Allen’s discussion of his surprising interaction with newly signed kicker Matt Prater just days before the game. “Honestly, met him in the locker room two days ago,” Allen recounted, “He showed me a video of his son playing quarterback.” With this, they broke the ice to build a fast-developing bond.

Going forth, Allen went on to reveal the seven-word message Prater gave him before the game: “I promise you I’mma give you everything I got tonight.” We know how much these words meant to him. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Allen reiterated the bond he felt toward Prater, saying, “This guy’s been in the league for a long time, and I’m just grateful he’s here with us.”

This moment holds gravity as Prater was signed only days earlier on an emergency basis after regular kicker Tyler Bass went on injured reserve. Despite the sudden transition, Prater’s professionalism has indeed etched a solid mark. Prater, 41, joined the team on September 4, 2025, and went perfect in his debut. Delivering 3-for-3 on field goals, including that dramatic game-winner, and 2-for-2 on extra points, he has contributed 28 points so far this season.

And that is the veteran poise he brought to the game. “I can’t thank Buffalo enough for the opportunity,” Prater said postgame, “This team never gave up, and I just wanted to play my part.” He is here to lift young stars when it matters most.

Bills’ stunning comeback victory

The Bills’ stunning comeback is indeed one of the most memorable season openers in recent NFL history. Buffalo scored 22 points in the final minutes to erase a 15-point deficit against the Ravens, who were led by Derrick Henry’s 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with Lamar Jackson’s 210 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns. Even though Baltimore was dominating for much of the game, a late fumble by Henry gave Buffalo the spark they needed.

And, the Bills got together to seize the day. Keon Coleman, James Cook, Dalton Kincaid, and Zay Flowers all led the team to their ultimate victory. After Derrick Henry’s critical fumble, Allen’s scrambling QB leap and Keon Coleman’s clutch receptions were enough to set up Prater’s walk-off kick. The moment was electric, and Allen celebrated by sprinting onto the field, shouting, “Hey! Hey! HEY!!! WELCOME TO BUFFALO BABY!”

While ESPN’s win probability model had written off Buffalo with under five minutes to play, giving them just a 0.9% chance to win, yet the team refused to quit. Fantasy analyst Ray Garvin called it “Josh Allen at his absolute best” and predicted, “If these offenses maintain this level, fantasy managers are in for a wild season.” Meanwhile, the performance not only marks the Bills’ first win of the 2025 season, but it was also their final opening game at the storied Highmark Stadium before their move to a new venue.