Josh Allen Reveals the One Thing Hailee Steinfeld Can’t Stand About Him

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and his Oscar-nominated actress, Hailee Steinfeld’s high-profile relationship looks wholesome from the outside. Whether they’re hitting red carpets or dodging paparazzi on vacation, every moment of the power couple comes under intense public spotlight. But behind closed doors, even a superstar status doesn’t mean that the quarterback can escape pet peeves that test every couple’s patience.

The NFL star recently opened up about their relationship dynamics. He playfully admitted that there is one specific habit of his that drives Steinfeld absolutely crazy. During an interview on Trainwreck Sports, the Bills QB was asked about something that he does that is his wife’s pet peeve.

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“Ooh, that she doesn’t like?” Josh Allen responded. “Anytime she tries to, like, if I’ve got something in my beard or in my mustache and she tries to reach for it… I always, like, bark and snap.”

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Josh Allen went on to explain that he actually inherited the habit from his father. He recalled how, when he and his siblings were little kids, they would touch the whiskers on their dad’s face. This action prompted his dad to playfully growl at them.

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With their first wedding anniversary just around the corner, it’s only natural that they have started noticing the quirks that drive each other a bit crazy.

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Allen was also asked the same question about his wife’s behavior that was a pet peeve to him. His response was classic.

“Absolutely nothing…What are you trying to do here? What are you trying to do to me?” he replied.

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The two love joking with each other, and it was proven with Allen’s comments on Hailee Steinfeld’s viral photo celebrating the Denver Broncos’ 2016 Super Bowl win. The photo had resurfaced a decade later when her husband was set to play the Broncos in the divisional round. When the reporters asked what he thought about the image, Allen simply said, “Probably paid to be there.”

Last month, the pair took to the Beau Society newsletter to drop the heartwarming news of the arrival of their baby girl. Leaning into a bit of vintage nostalgia, the actress topped off the announcement with a charming graphic of the legendary stork carrying a newborn.

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“Our baby girl has arrived!!” she announced. “We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes. Love, Hailee and Josh.”

Nearly a month after welcoming her daughter, Hailee Steinfeld took to her newsletter on May 15 to give an update about her post-partum recovery.

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“My amazing doula has taught me so much about postpartum nutrition,” Steinfeld wrote in a post on May 15. “In general, she advised me to stick to warm foods during my postpartum recovery to help digestion and boost nutrient absorption, a philosophy that stems from Ayurveda.”

Josh Allen Celebrates His 30th Birthday Today

Buffalo Bills star quarterback turns 30 today. It wasn’t long ago that Josh Allen was one of the NFL’s brightest young stars. Today, he’s still a phenomenal talent, now with eight years of NFL experience on his back. Sharing a summer throwback picture of Allen on her newsletter, Hailee Steinfeld wished him on the eve of his birthday.

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“Celebrating birthdays,” Hailee Steinfeld wrote. “Josh’s birthday is tomorrow. I found this random pic from last summer as I was scrolling through my camera roll.

In these eight seasons, Allen has an impressive record of his dominance in the league. He is just behind Patrick Mahomes in terms of the most regular-season victories secured by a quarterback before turning 30. While Mahomes has 89 victories, Allen has racked up 88 wins.

Furthermore, Allen ranks fourth in career touchdown passes before age 30. He had thrown 220 before reaching the milestone of 30 years. He trails only Mahomes (247), Dan Marino (245), and Peyton Manning (244). Obviously, he would like to have something that he lacks the most, and this is a Super Bowl victory. This title has alluded him for the eight years of his NFL career.