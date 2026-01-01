brand-logo
Josh Allen’s Bills Make Special Announcement for Fans Ahead of Jets Game

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Jan 1, 2026 | 12:43 PM EST

After a glorious 53 years, the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets for their last home game at Highmark Stadium. This matchup against the Jets will be the perfect bookend for the Bills, as Buffalo’s first regular-season game at the venue was a 9-7 win over the Jets in 1973. However, ahead of this final regular-season matchup at Orchard Park, the Bills have asked their fans to help out with the snow shoveling, as their home venue is overflowing with snow.

“In anticipation of the upcoming snow removal and snow shoveling operation at Highmark Stadium this Saturday, January 3, 2026, the Buffalo Bills and ABM are asking anyone over the age of 18 years old interested in snow shoveling/removal to sign up now using the Google Docs link provided,” says the statement released by the Buffalo Bills.

According to the weather report by WGRZ, Orchard Park is expected to receive snow of about 10.5 inches, and hence, Highmark Stadium is filled with snow ahead of the January 5 game against the Jets. Further, the area is also facing a winter storm warning until 10 PM EST Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon. 

