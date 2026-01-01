Josh Allen’s Clear Message on Starting Week 18 Game After Missing Bills Practice Due to Foot Injury

It’s time for the season finale. The Buffalo Bills have already made it to the playoffs. With Josh Allen leading them from the front, the team is a strong contender. But Mr January cleared his mindset for the remaining season, especially with his injury concerns.

“At this point, come game day, I’m going to be ready. Whether that’s this week or next week, I just got to prepare as if I’m ready to roll,” he said about starting the Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets.

The quarterback passed the ball for 262 yards against the Eagles in Week 17 and also scored two touchdowns through his strong run game. He is still capable of playing his best game. However, fans and coaches are concerned, and they need to be.

This year, Josh Allen has a pass accuracy of 69.3%, a career-best performance. While the team is playing the physical game, they also know that this year, the Chiefs aren’t in the playoffs as Patrick Mahomes is injured. The Baltimore Ravens haven’t played at their best level. But the injuries have marred their plans.

The QB’s foot injury could derail their Super Bowl-winning hopes. The head coach is watching closely.

Sean McDermott is positive about Josh Allen’s recovery

The Bills face a tough choice. Josh Allen originally injured his foot in the Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns. But he re-aggravated the injury during the Week 17 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. While the X-ray came back negative, the signal caller stayed away from the walkthrough on Wednesday. This has worried the fans, but not the head coach Sean McDermott.

“It looks like he (Allen) is moving in the right direction,” McDermott said.

The best option would be to rest him. There is no need to hurry the leader. If Josh Allen gets seriously injured during the season finale, their entire campaign would be in jeopardy. They also have a capable backup in Mitch Trubisky, who has practiced alongside Allen the entire year.

He also has experience of 81 games while passing the ball for more than 12k yards. The injury issues have spread throughout the entire team. Defensive end Joey Bosa, tight end Dalton Kincaid, and tight end Dawson Knox are among the few players who are having limited practice in the final week.

With so many injury concerns piling up, the Bills truly need to work smartly. It’s high time!