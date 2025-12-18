Josh Allen’s Clear Request to Joe Brady After QB’s Honest Take on Bills’ Struggles

Essentials Inside The Story Quarterback Josh Allen urges deeper passing attack balance

Buffalo Bills offense efficient yet limited downfield

Playcalling mix key to Buffalo’s AFC East title hopes

Even though Josh Allen continues to have a tremendous season, there have been games where his individual brilliance was not enough to take a win home for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills rank third in total offense, yet sit just 13th in passing. Now, with the AFC East title on the line, Allen has a clear message to the offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

“Just trusting what Joe’s calling myself, trusting my feet and my eyes and giving guys opportunities to go make some play,” Allen said on December 17.

“When we can get the deep again, that’s when you’re a pretty dangerous offense is when you can run the ball, you can attack the short and intermediate game. And then you also have to worry about some of the deep throws. We’re still working on that. And it’s something that I’m looking forward to continue working on this week. And if the opportunities present themselves, you have to take advantage of them.”

The signal is clear. Buffalo is relying more on their run game, along with a mix of short and medium-range passes to move the ball rather than long, deep passes. The more they don’t go for the air yards, the more they get stuck in scoring. Against the New England Patriots, Josh Allen & co. were behind by 21 points in the second quarter as they tried to run with the ball.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills Training Camp Jul 24, 2024 Rochester, NY, USA Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady watches a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. Rochester St. John Fisher University NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 20240724_gma_bk3_0232

Allen could feel the pain as he had 5.1 completed average air yards in 14 games (all starters). Joe Brady needs to give him space for deep passes. Mr. January has thrown 20+ yard passes 51 times and nine 40+ yard passes this season. But the longest pass he has made this year to date is 54 yards. That’s the smallest distance in his eight-year career, except in 2019.

The biggest advantage of deep plays is that they shock the defense and keep it spread all across the field. That’s what Josh Allen needs. He has the key to ending the struggles.

Josh Allen talks about the challenges

The Bills have played football the hard way this year. They even lost the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens 41-40. But the team showed heart and courage while overcoming a 21-point lead for a win. It has aroused Allen’s confidence in the locker room.

“We’ve been pretty battle tested in terms of being in some close games, and we’ve found ways to win some. We’ve lost a couple, but I feel like we’ve learned a lot from those losses. This is an extremely tight unit,” Josh Allen said. “We do practice what we preach when we say we love each other and we care about each other and we don’t want to let each other down when we’re on the football field.”

He has the utmost trust in his locker room to perform. But Joe Brady needs to understand that the plays have to contain a mix of run and pass if they want to go all the way. Josh Allen has played six times in the playoffs, but has never been to the Super Bowl. Will history change this year?