Josh Allen’s Bills Coach to Quietly Retire as Sean McDermott Addresses ‘Tough End’ After Broncos Loss

ByAnjali Thakur

Jan 18, 2026 | 6:00 PM EST

Josh Allen’s Bills Coach to Quietly Retire as Sean McDermott Addresses ‘Tough End’ After Broncos Loss

Essentials Inside The Story

  • Josh Allen cited turnovers after Buffalo’s 33–30 overtime loss in Denver.
  • Sean McDermott addressed the ending and defended Buffalo’s on-field effort.
  • Buffalo’s playoff exit coincided with an expected coaching staff change.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills saw their Super Bowl hopes crash heartbreakingly after a Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos 30-33. Emotions ran high in the locker room, and the defeat may now lead to a quiet but major coaching change that could impact the franchise moving forward.

On Sunday night, NFL reporter Mike Silver of The Athletic shared key news that quickly caught attention across the league.

“One bit of news: Bills OL coach Aaron Kromer is expected to retire following yesterday’s defeat,” Silver posted on X. “Has had a long and impressive coaching career,” he added. The timing of the report made the loss feel even heavier for the Bills.

The Buffalo Bills are now expected to lose Kromer, a respected voice on the offensive staff. According to Silver, the retirement comes just hours after the playoff defeat. Kromer finishes a four-year run in his second stint with the team and previously coached the Bills’ offensive line in 2015 and 2016.

After the game, head coach Sean McDermott faced the media and acknowledged how painful the ending was. “Tough way to end the season, but I’m proud of the guys. I really am. I’m proud of them,” HC McDermott told the media.

Sean McDermott said the result didn’t go Buffalo’s way despite a strong effort. He praised the team’s fight, resilience, and next-man-up mentality, noting that even with injuries, the players gave everything they had until the final whistle.

For Josh Allen and the Bills, the loss marked a painful end to a season filled with high expectations. As Buffalo shifts its focus to the offseason, emotions remain raw, coaching changes loom, and the hunger to return stronger next season is already taking shape across the organization.

Josh Allen blames himself after a tough loss that got the Bills’ playoff dreams shattered

Josh Allen faced heartbreak as the Buffalo Bills’ playoff run ended in disappointment. Despite a brave fightback, Allen’s costly mistakes kept the team from advancing. After the game, he admitted the defeat hit him hard, showing how much he takes responsibility for his team’s outcome.

“That’s extremely difficult. I feel like I let my teammates down tonight,” Allen said to the media in a post-game press conference. He added that missed opportunities at the start of the game set the tone for what became a tough night. Allen’s honesty highlighted his awareness of the impact his turnovers had on the team.

Allen struggled with turnovers, fumbling twice and throwing two interceptions. “You shoot yourself in the foot like that; you don’t deserve to win football games,” he acknowledged. Even though Buffalo fought back late, the mistakes proved costly, and Allen admitted the game’s ending will “stick with me for a long time.”

Despite the loss, Allen praised his teammates’ resilience. “We were battle-tested all year, down two scores at halftime… we find ourselves leading that game. And if one or two plays go our way, it’s a different story,” he explained, showing respect for the team effort.

Josh Allen took responsibility for the Bills’ playoff loss, admitting his mistakes hurt the team. Despite the defeat, he praised his teammates for fighting back. The loss will stay with him, but Buffalo showed heart and determination, giving hope that the team will come back stronger next season.

