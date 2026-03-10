Josh Allen’s Role in Bills’ $52M Decision Revealed as Buffalo Unexpectedly Retain Pro Bowler

Essentials Inside The Story Josh Allen personally intervened to retain his flawless, sack-free offensive anchor.

The four-year extension guarantees $32 million, ranking him among the top-earning centers.

This shocking agreement abruptly reverses the veteran's previous admission of departure.

Quarterback Josh Allen took a massive role in the Buffalo Bills’ re-signing of a would-be free agent. A few days back, the center of the offensive line revealed that all negotiations between him and the franchise had ceased, and he was headed for free agency. However, with a sudden twist of fate, the Bills got their crucial piece in the offensive line back. It was all thanks to Allen’s involvement that the center extended his stay in Buffalo.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He helped both sides,” said Connor McGovern while meeting the media on Tuesday, via Buffalo Bills on X. “We all came to a conclusion that we were all very happy we were able to get this done.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McGovern takes a crucial role not only in snapping the ball to Josh Allen but also in protecting him from getting sacked. Last season, the star quarterback was sacked 40 times, which is a career high for him. Guard David Edwards is set to hit free agency in the next few days. If the franchise were to lose the center as well, then it could have been difficult for the former NFL MVP.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Pro Football Focus, the veteran has been excellent since 2023. In the last two seasons, he hasn’t allowed a single sack past him. Besides his connection with Allen off the field, his on-field performance also explains why the quarterback wanted him to stay. Despite the Bills having to break their pocket, it was a good signing on their part.

The Pro Bowler was represented by the Win Sports Group, who helped him land a four-year contract worth $52 million. His average salary comes to $13 million per year, with $32 million guaranteed. The contract makes him one of the wealthiest centers in the league. Previously, it was the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Creed Humphrey who topped the list with $18 million. However, he was soon dethroned when the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to sign Tyler Linderbaum on a three-year deal, valued at $81 million with an AAV of $27 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although not at Linderbaum’s level, Connor McGovern will still earn a massive amount.

The Bills have got themselves a winner in McGovern. But he himself confirmed that he would be leaving the franchise a few days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connor McGovern was sure about leaving the Buffalo Bills

According to Pro Football Talk, McGovern was ranked 30th among the top 100 free agents in the market. Such news would make the other franchises envious. Even McGovern himself revealed that he and the Bills were a finished story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They haven’t contacted me once,” said Connor McGovern to The Athletic’s Tim Graham on March 4. “In my gut, that says it’s over and done.”

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern 66 calls out coverage before a play in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117185

However, by some magic, it did not end there. The Bills and Josh Allen were not ready to let him leave. Despite the negotiating window opening on March 9 at noon ET, they were ready with everything necessary. Besides him, the Bills have been careful in bringing in the pieces that they need. Placekicker Tyler Bass is the most recent one to get his contract restructured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Joe Brady is trying his absolute best to achieve what Sean McDermott failed to. With free agency and the draft coming, there will be eyes on him to see who he adds to his roster. However, before that, the Bills need to return within the legal bounds. They have over $13 million in cap space. It remains to be seen how the franchise will deal with everything around it.