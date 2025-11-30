Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Announces Sudden Hiatus Just Before Bills-Steelers Showdown

As the Buffalo Bills gear up for a pivotal showdown with the Steelers, the pressure isn’t just on the field. For Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, the solution to the intense spotlight involves stepping away from it entirely.

In the latest edition of her newsletter, Beau Society, she revealed that she is taking time off from Instagram for the weekend. She might want to stay away from social media and dedicate this weekend to her family.

“Even if just for the weekend, I’m currently a week into an Instagram detox,” her newsletter mentioned.

Imago Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld, source, IG

The ‘detox’ might come as a surprise for her twenty million Instagram followers. Something that is more shocking is the fact that it has changed Josh Allen’s wife’s mood completely. She claims to be feeling happier in her life when she is off social media. She has done it many times before, when she was dating the MVP, but this marks the first time since she’s been married.

“Every time I do this, I wonder why I don’t do it more often,” she added in her weekend checklist.

For her fans, it is a bit of a bittersweet moment. It’s great as their favorite couple can spend more time together. But the fans won’t be provided with any update about Steinfeld until she returns to Instagram.

The bad news is that they have to wait longer for her, or let’s say, the couple’s photos. She hasn’t shared any photos with Josh Allen since their marriage in May. While she posted a collage of their marriage pictures on June 18 with the caption, “HUSBAND !,” Allen also shared a similar photo with the caption, “Wifey ❤️”

The weekend Instagram detox could also be her way of avoiding the spotlight during the tense Week 13 NFL game between her husband’s Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 30, at Acrisure Stadium.

Josh Allen vs Aaron Rodgers: A showdown between two greats

The Bills’ signal caller grew up watching Aaron Rodgers. He was in school when the veteran lifted the Super Bowl. Over the years, he has formed a bond so strong that he called the Steelers quarterback “a big mentor” and “a big role model” in the early offseason this year.

The respect goes both ways. Rodgers also praised the MVP for constantly developing himself throughout the years. A-Rod called Allen one of his “favorite people in the league.” Revealing that they are more like friends than rivals, the veteran heaped more praise on the young signal caller.

“I love the way he carries himself,” Rodgers said about Allen.

It will be a showdown between two greats. But let’s be honest here. Rodgers is a bit relaxed as the Steelers are still sitting at the top of the AFC North division with six wins. The Baltimore Ravens had the same record, but lost to the Bengals on Thanksgiving. On the other hand, the Bills are second in the AFC East with seven wins. The Patriots are the top seed in the AFC with nine wins. So, Josh Allen has to remain in the wild-card spots for the playoffs.

So, if you thought the friendship would turn the heat down, you are wrong. In fact, it would raise it up a notch higher as both will fight to assert their dominance.