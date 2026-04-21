Josh Allen Says Bills Threw Away the Broken Bone That He “Really Wanted” to Keep From Offseason Foot Surgery

As the Buffalo Bills gear up for the voluntary workout phase of the offseason, QB1 Josh Allen has shared an interesting update about his injury. Allen was dealing with a foot-related issue throughout the back end of the 2025 season; however, he didn’t miss any games. After the season, the 29-year-old underwent surgery in late January 2026. Now reflecting on his injury, Allen revealed he “really wanted” to keep his bone, which was thrown away by the Bills’ medical staff.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Our head trainer, Nate Breske, was there, and apparently, they like wrapped it up and threw it away as quickly as they could. And I really wanted it. But I know it may be floating out there, who knows,” Josh Allen told FOX Sports when asked to keep the bone after the procedure. “A little piece of bone just kind of broke off and was floating there, so they just went in, took it out, kind of like a small rock. They literally just cut it out, left it on the table, and sewed it back up, and scar tissue will form around it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Allen broke a bone in his right foot during the Week 16 victory over the Cleveland Browns, but continued to perform at a high level. He led the Bills to their first playoff road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card since 1993. However, Allen failed to get Buffalo over the line in the divisional round after committing four turnovers and an overthrown attempt to wide-open tight end Dawson Knox at the end of regulation on a play that likely would have won the game.

After this defeat, the 29-year-old had surgery and was expected to be ready by April, according to general manager Brandon Beane at the NFL’s annual league meeting. Ahead of the voluntary workout, Josh Allen stated that his rehab has advanced, and he is cleared to participate fully in OTAs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It feels really good right now. I don’t feel like I have any limitations,” the 29-year-old said, as per the Bills’ website.

ADVERTISEMENT

But despite this injury, pressure is mounting on Josh Allen as Buffalo has a career playoff record of 8-7 over 15 games. While he led the Bills to five consecutive division titles, including two AFC Championship appearances, Allen has not yet reached a Super Bowl. Hence, ahead of the 2026 season, the Bills’ QB1 has expressed a desire to win for a special someone in his life.

Josh Allen wants to win to set an example for his daughter

Ahead of the 2026 season, Josh Allen and his wife, actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld, announced the birth of their daughter. The couple went public with their relationship in spring 2023, and then a year later, Allen proposed to Steinfeld in November 2024 during the Bills’ bye week.

ADVERTISEMENT

They got married in May 2025 and then announced on December 12 that they were expecting. As Allen prepares for this new phase of fatherhood, the 29-year-old aims to achieve victory for his daughter and serve as her role model.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That want to win will never change. The why I want to do it has,” Allen said. “So why I want to do it is to show my family, to show my daughter how hard you need to work in order to accomplish something so great. And as long as I play this game, that’s going to be my mindset.”

Josh Allen enters the 2026 season healthy, motivated, and with a new perspective. With a daughter to inspire him, the Bills quarterback has more reason than ever to finally break through and reach the Super Bowl. Buffalo and its fanbase will be hoping that this personal drive translates into the postseason success that has eluded them so far.