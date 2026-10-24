Josh Allen Sends Emotional 2-Word Message as Wife Hailee Steinfeld Announces Exciting Career News

Josh Allen has another reason to be proud of Hailee Steinfeld, and the Buffalo Bills quarterback made sure everyone knew it. As the actress and singer released new music tied to Disney’s upcoming animated film Hexed, Allen shared a simple two-word message that said more than a long caption ever could.

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“❤️My Wife❤️,” he posted on his Instagram story.

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The post featured promotional artwork for Steinfeld’s new version of “Magic,” a cover of the 1984 hit by the Cars. And the timing makes this more than just a sweet couple moment. Steinfeld’s cover arrived as part of the buildup to Hexed, in which she voices Billie Doe, a teenager who discovers she has magical abilities. The Walt Disney Animation Studios film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 25, 2026.

For Steinfeld, the song was also an unexpected opportunity. In the October 23 edition of her Beau Society newsletter, she explained how the project came together and why it meant so much to her.

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“Nothing compares to when the two (creative) loves of my life — acting and music — come together under one roof.”

The recording story sounds almost too chaotic to be real. Steinfeld received a message from Hexed co-writer and executive producer Jared Bush, then reached out to her childhood friend Demitri Lerios to ask if he could fly to Buffalo to work on the track. Interestingly, Lerios was on a boat in the middle of the ocean when she called.

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Somehow, the pair made it work, completing the recording process in just two days. Who needs a carefully planned studio schedule when a Disney opportunity suddenly lands in your inbox?

Steinfeld was still taking in how quickly everything had happened when she shared the news with subscribers.

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“I had an amazing, very impromptu opportunity to sing on the record, and I still can’t even believe it happened.”

Steinfeld also revealed that recording the song took on a more personal meaning as she reflected on becoming a mother herself. The story at the heart of Hexed follows a mother and daughter, and that theme resonated with Steinfeld after she and Allen welcomed their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, in April 2026.

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“Having made a movie about a beautiful mother-daughter story, while becoming a mother myself, and recording the kind of song I envision her dancing around the kitchen counter to one day.”

The track is a fresh take originally released on the band’s album Heartbeat City. Steinfeld’s version became available on streaming platforms on October 23, while the complete Hexed soundtrack, featuring her cover and an original score by Kris Bowers, is scheduled for release on November 20.

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For fans who know Steinfeld primarily for her acting, the release is another reminder that music remains an important part of her career.

She previously released songs such as “Starving” and “Most Girls,” and her acting credits include True Grit, The Edge of Seventeen, and the Pitch Perfect franchise. More recently, she appeared in Sinners, for which she also recorded the song “Dangerous.”

Allen, meanwhile, has offered plenty of evidence that his support for Steinfeld goes well beyond this. After Buffalo’s 37-34 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams on October 12, cameras caught him searching for his wife in the SoFi Stadium suites.

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“Is my wife in one of these suites somewhere? Does anybody know?” he asked staff as he looked around. Steinfeld had been cheering him on from the stands, including during a crucial late-game scramble.

Allen has previously called Steinfeld his “best friend” and described marrying her as one of the most important decisions of his life. Now, with “Magic” out and Hexed approaching its theatrical debut, Allen is celebrating another milestone in her career.