Josh Allen Warned of Anthony Campanile’s Defense as Bills Urged to Stick to Run Game

Essentials Inside The Story Bills likely will likely rely on their league-leading run game to carry the offense against the Jaguars

Anthony Campanile's unpredictable defense plans is touted to be the answer to Bills' offense

NFL analyst talks about the odds and what the Bills must do

The Buffalo Bills have leaned on the run game a lot more than the passing game, despite having a quarterback like Josh Allen under center. It might have worked just enough for them to scramble their way into January. But NFL analyst Greg Cosell warns that it would be a little more complicated against the Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card game this Sunday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If you had to say what they are fundamentally, you’d say they lead towards zone,” Greg Cosell said on the Buffalo Bills’ preview show. “But there have been games this year where they played more men, which raises the question of whether they might do that against the Bills.”

It is safe to say that the Jags have looked unpredictable throughout the season. Campanile doesn’t want offenses walking into a game with a clean picture of what they’re getting. Some weeks, he leans into man coverage more than expected, and that changes how an offense has to structure its plan. That’s what fascinates Cosell.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he’s done a really good job, and I love what he does,” Cosell said. “I think he’s a fascinating mix of a Vic Fangio scheme where he is aggressive but passive.”

At its core, the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ defense is zone-heavy. Roughly 79 percent of their snaps are played in the zone, with man coverage showing up closer to 18 percent. That puts them among the league’s most zone-reliant units.

Regardless of what Campanile chooses to lean on, Greg Cosell believes that the Bills should stick to their biggest strength: the run game. But he is also seemingly curious to see whether Anthony Campanile leans more toward man or zone coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buffalo Bills should stick to the plan: Let the run game lead

Looking at the matchup, it is more likely Campanile sticks with zone coverage, because going heavy man-to-man against the Buffalo Bills could potentially backfire against the Bills’ strong run game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In man coverage, defenders are focused on covering individual receivers and often turn their backs to the backfield. Doing that against a team like the Bills is dangerous. Bills’ RB James Cook finished the season with the 2025 NFL rushing title for his impressive 307 carries for 1621 yards. QB Josh Allen, who’s had a productive season with the Bills, is one of the strongest arms in the NFL and can also run.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers Oct 26, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III 4 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20251026_jhp_db2_0155

“With a very few exceptions, the Bills have essentially run the ball against everybody,” Cosell said. “There have not been many games where their run game has been shut down. I think the Bills are going to do what they do, and I think they will have meaningful success.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted the Bills vs Chiefs Week 12 game, when the ‘B-unit’ stayed committed even against a strong run defense. James Cook finished that day with 114 yards, and the Bills walked out with a 28–21 win.

No team has run the ball better this season than Buffalo, as they’re averaging 159.6 rushing yards per game, the highest in the league. But it certainly isn’t going to be easy against the Jaguars.

Only five teams topped 100 rushing yards against Jacksonville all season. The best single rushing performance came from Jonathan Taylor, who managed 74 yards in Week 14 for the Indianapolis Colts. However, Cook hit that number 12 times this season and cleared 100 yards in nine of the regular-season games.

ADVERTISEMENT

That contrast is what makes this matchup interesting. It remains to be seen whether the Bills and their run game prove to be too much for the Jags to handle or if the Jags’ unpredictable defense strategy will turn out to be the ultimate answer to the league’s best offense.