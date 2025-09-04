Josh Allen Warns Bills Locker Room Against Lamar Jackson After Multiple Blows to Buffalo’s Defense

“Go win something. MVP or Super Bowl. Do something. I want him to be successful,” Lamar Jackson said to his opponent, Josh Allen, after losing in the divisional round against him. The 28-year-old showed full trust in Allen when he stood across Patrick Mahomes in the 2024 AFC Championship game. Unfortunately, he failed to win and advance into Super Bowl LIX, but he did fulfill the other request by winning the MVP. But this time, the NFL has once again brought the Ravens and the Bills against each other for a matchup on September 7. And this time, the 29YO has something to say to his team about the Ravens’ star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While talking to reporters on September 3, Mr. January had high praise for his rival. But in the same message, he also warned his locker room, “Yeah, I mean, I think it’s a chance to go out there and to win, you’ve got to play at your best (especially) when you’re going against another quarterback that’s great. You talk about Lamar, he’s one of the best players to touch the grass, honestly….can’t give him more opportunities than he needs. You can’t give him short fields; he’ll take advantage of those.”

Now, that’s 100% accurate. Lamar Jackson is coming into 2025 with renewed vigor to win a championship. His contract extension is on the line. Josh Allen has already signed a mammoth 6-year, $330 million deal, with the largest guaranteed amount at the time of signing, $250 million. But Jackson understands he needs to win a trophy to demand such an exorbitant price. Not that he cannot get such a big contract, but a trophy in his hands will justify the demands more.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, if we talk about the smaller picture of the season opener, everyone in the Bills locker room knows that Lamar Jackson doesn’t depend only on one side of the game. If no one is open, and there is a gap in the field, the boy can run. After scoring the 48-yard rushing TD against the Texans in December last year, he flexed, “I was jogging.” Make no mistake, he ran at an astonishing 21.25 MPH to score that. Also, add this to the revenge game for the Ravens.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

TE Mark Andrews fumbled the pass, and they lost the AFC Divisional game against the Bills by 25-27. So, they would definitely try to gain that mental edge. Hence, Allen shared his plans for the opener, “being on the top of our game on the offensive side of the ball and doing everything that we can” to win. But it becomes more evident as the Bills are struggling to mount a threatening defense.

AD

Josh Allen worried about holes in the defense

The Bills follow a process that Josh Allen laid out: “We play the defense and the defensive coordinator and just doing everything that we can to really help our defense out.” Well, that worked out for them in the last few years. But this year around, they have to make sure that they don’t waver from the strategy, while the DC Bobby Babich deals with the team’s multiple injuries.

It starts with their CBs, Tre’Davious White and Christian Benford. The Bills signed White back in April from the LA Rams. He took 2 years to recover from the Achilles tendon injury suffered in 2023. He missed practices due to a groin injury since mid-August this year, but there’s also a silver lining. HC Sean McDermott has often claimed that White might play the season opener. It clearly indicates one thing. The injury is not that serious.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, Josh Allen’s teammate, Benford, is also dealing with the same groin injury. The team has placed them on their injury report list on Wednesday, limiting their playing chances, while the season opener is less than a week away. But there’s one name that Babich will miss in 2025. DT DeWayne Carter!

The 3rd-round (95th overall) pick of the 2024 Draft suffered an Achilles injury in practice. And he will miss the entire season this year while recovering after the surgery. It’s just a matter of days before they list him on IR. Josh Allen knows everything. He is their leader. And that’s the prime reason he wants his locker room to play their A-game on September 7 on Highmark Stadium.