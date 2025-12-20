brand-logo
Josh Allen’s Bills Officially Sign Former Patriots LB as Sean McDermott’s Roster Hit Injury Crisis

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Dec 20, 2025 | 11:41 AM EST

Following the defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, the Miami Dolphins released linebacker Matthew Judon. Fortunately, the linebacker did not have to stay without a team for long. With the playoff season approaching, Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills did not let this opportunity slip and signed him.

Matthew Judon has now officially joined the #Bills practice squad,” posted Ian Rapoport, via X.

