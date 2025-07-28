Josh Allen’s Bold Prediction for Bills WR After Sending Clear James Cook Message for Front Office

Last year, the Bills lit up the scoreboard with a franchise-best 525 points. A 13-4 regular season capped with playoff wins at Highmark Stadium had the Bills Mafia dreaming big. They steamrolled Denver 31-7 in the Wild Card, squeezed past Baltimore 27-25 in the Divisional, and came heartbreakingly close in a 32-29 shootout with Kansas City in the AFC title game. Now, as training camp kicks off in Orchard Park, Josh Allen’s not just back—he’s buzzing about what’s brewing on offense.

To begin with, Allen couldn’t stop raving about a certain second-year wideout. When NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero asked about Keon Coleman, the 33rd overall pick from the 2024 Draft, Allen didn’t hesitate. Coleman, who flashed brilliance in limited time as a rookie, is already making waves this summer. Despite putting up 29 grabs for 556 yards and four scores in Year 1, Coleman wasn’t impressed with himself. “My tape was trash,” he admitted recently. “I’m going to be better.”

But Allen is seeing big improvement. The two-time Pro Bowler gave a clear heads-up to opposing secondaries: “If teams want to play post-high, we’ve got an absolute beater on the outside there, one-on-one,” Allen said, referencing Coleman. “He’s coming into his own… He’s got so much potential… Everyone wants to talk about the separation, this and that… When that ball’s in the air, it’s his a lot of the time.” Notably, Coleman’s rise didn’t start in Buffalo.

Back at Opelousas High in Louisiana, his 6-foot-4 frame turned heads early. That earned him a ride to Michigan State, where he hauled in 65 passes for 848 yards and 8 TDs in two seasons. Then came a breakout year at Florida State—50 catches, 658 yards, and an ACC-best 11 touchdowns. First-team honors followed, and suddenly, scouts couldn’t ignore him anymore.

Still, year one in the league had its bumps. He went off for 125 yards against the Titans in Week 7, but couldn’t find that rhythm weekly. A wrist injury midway through the season didn’t help either. Yet, his 19.2 yards per catch ranked fourth league-wide. What hurt him more was the inconsistent route-running, something both the Bills’ staff and fans quietly critiqued.

All things considered, 2025 feels like his moment. With AFC East rivals projected to hover around .500, Buffalo’s path to a sixth-straight division title looks open. And if Coleman takes that next leap, he could end the season as Allen’s No. 1 target. But Allen’s excitement doesn’t stop there—because James Cook also has his quarterback’s attention.

Josh Allen’s James Cook endorsement has the Bills’ front office buzzing

Training camp in the city of good neighbors isn’t just about Josh Allen’s laser throws or Hard Knocks cameras rolling through St. John Fisher. Right now, all eyes are zeroing in on running back James Cook. With HBO filming every detail for this summer’s docuseries, the Bills’ offense has become must-watch TV—and Cook, the 2022 second-rounder, is looking like one of Allen’s favorite co-stars.

Stats don’t lie. Cook rushed for 1,122 yards in 2024, then followed it up with 1,009 rushing yards and a whopping 16 touchdowns last season. Add 258 receiving yards and two scores through the air, and you’ve got a backfield monster. No wonder Allen can’t stop gushing. “He is one of the best practicing players I’ve ever been around,” Allen told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Michael Robinson.

Now, when asked about Cook’s contract future, Allen played it safe. Still, his admiration poured through. “I don’t get to control anything about the off-the-field stuff, but god I frickin love that guy,” Allen said. “He plays so hard, he plays the right way, he’s very selfless, and an awesome human being.” That’s not just quarterback speak—that’s a teammate making a case.

Finally, Cook’s loyalty is crystal clear too. “Quarterback, and the fans,” Cook said when asked why he wants to stay in Buffalo. “It’s a great organization, and I mean, they drafted me. They drafted me for a reason, I feel like, and I’m willing to be here and spend the rest of my career here.” And with guys like Cook and Coleman in his corner, Allen’s not just talking playoffs—he’s chasing the crown.