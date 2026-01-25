Josh Allen’s Close Ties to Two Bills HC Candidates Emerge After Mike McDaniel Pulls the Plug on Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills surprisingly fired head coach Sean McDermott after a nine-year tenure, wanting a fresh face to lead the team to a Super Bowl. The front office is actively ramping up its efforts to find the next man at the helm, and Josh Allen’s involvement will be key. Two candidates’ close ties with the quarterback give us an idea about where things are heading.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That dynamic is best explained by two candidates who keep surfacing in the search. Former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, now a high school football coach as well as a Broncos pass game coordinator, and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb have both been linked to the Bills’ head-coaching job. And according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, there’s a notable thread tying both candidates to Allen.

“As the Bills continue to comb through their head coaching candidates and interviews, keep in mind Josh Allen, Philip Rivers, and Davis Webb all share the same agent,” she wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

That connection can be vital. Allen, Rivers, and Webb are all represented by Creative Artists Agency. Allen’s agent, Patrick Collins, has handled his NFL business, including negotiating his most recent contract extension with Buffalo. Rivers and Webb may work with different representatives inside CAA, but the agency connection is still there.

In a process where Allen is expected to have a meaningful voice, familiarity and trust count. These aren’t random names pulled from a list. Rivers, in particular, has a personal history with Allen that goes back years, and that relationship is part of why Buffalo is even having the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He wouldn’t do this with just any team,” insider Albert Breer wrote. “Buffalo was different bc of his relationship with Josh Allen. Rivers did classroom and field work with Allen to prep him for the ’18 draft. The 2 share an agent. I’d expect the Bills to get a detailed plan.”

When news came out that Rivers would interview for the Bills’ job, it caught many by surprise. But viewed through the lens of his connection to Allen, it makes more sense. Webb’s situation is different. He’s never called plays, but that connection with Allen gives him a leg up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

For now, the Bills haven’t been able to formally request an interview with Webb because he’s still coaching in the postseason, at least through tomorrow. That could change quickly. And with one major name already out of the race, these two have a much clearer shot.

Mike McDaniel pulls out of the Bills race

Since McDermott’s firing, the Bills have officially completed six interviews: Joe Brady, Brian Daboll, Lou Anarumo, Philip Rivers, Anthony Weaver, and Anthony Lynn. That list may not be finished. If the Denver Broncos are eliminated tomorrow, expect Davis Webb to enter the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

One notable name almost made the list. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was scheduled to meet with the Bills, but that conversation never happened. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that McDaniel backed out, and there’s no indication the meeting will be rescheduled.

“Mike McDaniel pulled out of his scheduled meeting down in Florida with the Bills yesterday, I’m told, and the two sides never met,” Russini wrote. “McDaniel remains in contention for the Raiders’ head coaching job, but if he takes an OC position, it’s still expected to be with the Chargers.”

Why McDaniel withdrew isn’t clear, but it’s a shame. He built productive offenses and guided Miami to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023. Still, Buffalo is moving forward without him, and that development quietly strengthens the position of Rivers and Webb.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there is one more candidate with a personal connection with Josh Allen: Brian Daboll. The former Giants coach served as the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021, the same four seasons that covered Allen’s first four years in the league and his rapid rise. Those were Allen’s formative NFL years, and the partnership defined his development.

The high point came in 2020, when Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns in what many still consider his best season as a passer. Former Bills receiver Tanner Gentry has already made it clear that Allen loves Daboll. Add Daboll to Rivers and Webb, and that makes three candidates with personal ties to the franchise quarterback.

With multiple candidates boasting strong personal ties to the franchise quarterback, it’s clear the Bills’ front office is prioritizing Allen’s comfort and trust in this pivotal hire.