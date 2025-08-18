Josh Allen’s Emotional Message to Wife Hailee Steinfeld After Bills QB’s Family Planning Statement

“Nothing I’ve done has meant as much as marrying my best friend. She makes everything easier. It was the biggest decision of my life-and the right one.” No doubt, Josh Allen feels proud of his wife, Hailee Steinfeld. And we all know that Buffalo Bills QB, who is entering his eighth NFL season, will have his actress wife to cheer him from the sidelines this year. But ahead of that, the ‘Sinners’ artist has already started supporting the reigning NFL MVP in the offseason, as revealed by Allen himself in the preseason game.

Allen, who exchanged his wedding vows with Steinfeld on May 31, has reflected his honest feelings multiple times. For instance, he talked about his wedding night during the first episode of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks‘ in August first week. “Yeah, that was the best night of my life, honestly…And my wife’s life, I think. That’s what she says.” And now, a few days later, he again went live to share his “awesome feeling” for his actress wife.

“To have the support that I do at home and to have someone I share similar life interests with and wants in life, it’s an awesome feeling and I get to support somebody as much as she supports me. Very happy obviously,” he added during the preseason game sideline interview.

Allen and his wife had their high luxury wedding with the ‘True Grit’ star in Santa Barbara, California, in May. And, fast forward to now, when he is all set to showcase his dominance on the gridiron, he is happy with the support he is getting from his wife. And this heartfelt confession captivated many on social media, as many shared the same sentiment: “Happy for them.”

After they stepped into the role as husband and wife this year, the couple’s off-season vocational posts showcased their chemistry. Their several IG posts have evidenced that they relished the quality time in Southern California. And last week, their low-key date night in Buffalo also gained attention. Remarkably, Allen’s adoration for his wife came after an NFL quarterback made a true confession about starting a family with the actress.

Josh Allen want to start a family?

Josh Allen, who is moving forward with more responsibility off the field and high on-field expectations this season, opened up about expanding his family with his wife. A throwback interview with Allen is doing the rounds on the internet. In the candid discussion with the “Beau Society” newsletter back in December 2024, the then-engaged expressed their feelings, their emotions, and their clear-eyed vision of their future together.

Back in November 2024, the dynamic duo took one step forward in their relationship by proposing to each other, which Allen recalled with Steinfeld: “I said I couldn’t wait any longer. I said I can’t wait to start a family with you. I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely.” Yeah, when the NFL QB was asked about having the kids, his answer was just priceless. “I said, ‘I can’t wait to start a family with you,’’ Allen stated. It was really an exceptional perspective on a couple coordinating their long-term goals before the wedding arrangements.

Allen summed up the questions’ justification near the end of the Q&A. “It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy,” he stated. On the other hand, Steinfeld also could not contain her emotions from disclosing her true feelings. She stated that she’d had “happy tears” ever since the cutest proposal. Absolutely, instances like this made their fans scream for a Hollywood-meets-gridiron matchup.