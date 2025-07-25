Josh Allen’s 4-Word Message for Sister Who Left Family After 10 Years

“Thank you Leveled Up Buffalo, for getting us girls blinged out for game day. So sweet of you! 💙❤️.” These words are from Josh Allen‘s older sister, Nicala Madden, who supported her brother by flexing a custom jacket with her Bills QB’s jersey number 17 just ahead of the Bills’ AFC Championship game against the Chiefs on 26 January. This was the kind of respect she showed that time. But Allen-Nicala’s siblings’ bond goes far beyond their NFL game day support. Just like the recent one went.

From attending the family events together, to their public appearances together, and celebrating their personal milestones, the NFL bro and sis inspired many with their chemistry. And, currently, the three-time Pro Bowler, who is practicing at St. John Fisher University in training camp for the upcoming season, took a moment to share an emotional yet proud feeling for her. But this time, the NFL superstar brother was teary-eyed.

Winning the 2024 AP NFL MVP award and setting a record of snagging 40+ total touchdowns in five consecutive seasons, and setting multiple other league records, wouldn’t have been possible for the QB without the behind-the-scenes backing of his sister. However, it seems that his sister also constantly draws inspiration from him. Nicala’s recent business endeavor is a testament to this. And, for that, Josh Allen is on cloud nine. Nicala, who served as the real estate agent in Fresno, California, announced the launch of a new clothing line just before the NFL season begins. Hence, younger brother Josh could not hold back his emotions. He expressed his exhilaration by dropping a 4-word message for his sister. “SO proud of you, sis,” he gushed over with love in his IG story caption.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 practices before the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Additionally, he also re-shared his sister’s baby clothing company, Little Dreamers Co. (Bamboo Pajamas) post. Even proud, Bills’ bro also urged his fans to check out the amazing collection for their kids. “Go check out @littledreamerscompany,” he added further. It indeed reflects his strong bond with his sister.

Nicala and her co-owner, Tory, released the 17 new baby cozy, cute bamboo pajamas on Thursday, July 24. Surprisingly, new launch-wear shares the same jersey number as Allen- that is “17”. During the launch of Little Dreamers Co., Allen’s sister addressed it as”17 Sideline Snuggles,” a perfect tribute to Allen.

The original baby clothing company post includes all the details of Nicala’s clothing line. Nicala’s company’s official IG page confirmed that presale is live for the new baby collection. “🏈 PRESALE IS LIVE! 🏈 Our cozy new drop — 17 Sideline Snuggles — is officially here!” they mentioned, adding a party popper emoji, depicting joy.

Baby clothing brand also ensured that their new collection is just “Perfect” for babies. How? “Perfect for your little MVPs to snuggle up and cheer on game day in comfort + style,” they mentioned. They also added blue and red hearts, representing Allen’s Bills’ red-blue colors. The post further featured the presale end date with baby comfy and cozy wear shipping details: “🗓️ Presale ends: July 29 . 📦 Ships: 30–45 business days after presale closes.”

However, Nicala’s Little Dreamers Co. also declared that they have very limited stock of the baby game day pajamas while requesting users to order fast before it is sold out. Apart from that, the brand also urged fans to ask for any help during buying the baby collection. “Comment “SNUGGLES” if you need the link or tap the link in our bio to shop 🛍️!” They concluded their post.

With football season-ready baby wears launching, Allen’s sister’s motive is simple – to make bedtime a little less chaotic and a lot more magical! Hence, the little dreamer can laud players during the NFL game day. This is really Nicala’s incredible move that made the entire Allen family proud. Apart from her professional ventures, her role as a supportive sister, wife, and mom is also celebratory. Madden, who has been married to Brayden Madden since July 2021, welcomed her second child on Sept. 3, 2024. The couple were blessed with their first son back in March 2023.

Apart from this, just like her NFL brother, Nicala has been involved in various projects. She is also known for her active involvement in raising awareness against blood cancer. Worked with LLS, which provides funds for life-saving blood cancer research across the world, Nicala bid farewell after 10 years to the org.

Josh Allen’s sister bids farewell

Bidding farewell has never been easy. So, it also applies to Allen’s sister. But her goal was pretty much clear; that’s why she said goodbye to LLS’s family and friends, saying, “When one door closes, another opens.” Nicala worked as the campaign director for the Central Valley chapter at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for around 10 years. A few days back, she confirmed her leaving from LLS through a heartfelt IG post. “@llscentralcalifornia has brought so many memories & lifelong friends. I am so blessed to have spent almost a decade of my life with this organization!” she mentioned.q

Emotional at the time, Nicala also asserted that she “will forever be the biggest LLS advocate.” Her journey at LLS has been incredible. There she formed a strong bond with her LLS teammates and friends and learned key lessons for Life. Overall, she was just so grateful for being a part of the LLS. “I will forever cherish my time with my LLS team & family,” California State University alumna, Nicala, gushed over in her farewell deep note. And, of course, at LLS, she drew inspiration from her former teammates as she addressed them as “the Most inspiring and hard-working people.”

During her tenure at LLS, the nonprofit organization was awarded the President’s Club Trophy for its exceptional expansion and performance of campaign standards in 2019. In addition, Nicala flourished there herself. She won the 2018 Central California Women’s, Men’s, and MVP awards for her work promoting awareness of the battle against blood cancer.

Remarkably, her NFL brother Josh Allen also strongly supports the LLS. Through the auction of gaming sessions, he raises funds for LLS. As part of the LLS Central Valley’s 2020 Man and Woman of the Year event, Allen entered himself into an auction to raise funds for blood cancer research and supplies. The winner would be able to play Fortnite, Madden, FIFA, or Call of Duty with Allen. From raising money for LLS to being the fun, supportive uncle to Nicala’s kids, Allen’s always there when it counts.