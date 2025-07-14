Josh Allen’s Heartfelt Promise For Bills Mafia After Wife Hailee Steinfeld Joined QB at Golf Tournament

Looks like it’s time to crash through another table, as Josh Allen just made a big promise to the Bills Mafia. The Bills’ passionate fandom has one of the most insane rituals to kick off games. It’s a far cry from simply wearing a special jersey. The Bills Mafia instead has an infamous tailgating tradition, jumping through folding tables! If you think that’s crazy, wait until you hear about the improvisations. A table caught on fire? Yes, it seemingly did happen once.

Before a Bills game against the Kansas City Chiefs, fans set a table on fire. The ritual was meant for a fan to jump from the tailgate of a truck through the flaming table. The broken table was met with applause and excited screams. While the fan in question did catch on fire, he was luckily saved by his friends. While this isn’t something the team encourages, the loyalty of the entire Bills Mafia is always reciprocated by the players.

The Bills’ quarterback joined in on the spirit, too, as he returned to the American Century Championship for his fourth appearance. When the NBC Sports host asked him about the fandom, Allen had nothing but praise. “Maybe San Francisco 49ers jerseys, but I think the most memorable that I see out here is Buffalo Bills,” he said. When asked whether he would be able to break at the golf tournament in his support, he was quick to say it would happen, but only after they achieve one big goal first. ” Oh, yeah. We’re going to win a Super Bowl first,” he said.

As passionate as Bills fans are, the team is just as fired up this year. With Sean McDermott carefully strategizing the roster and players grinding hard, the team’s aim is the Super Bowl. It’s safe to assume that more than a few tables would be broken if the Bills and Allen secure a championship. While the Bills have made Super Bowl appearances before, they have yet to win one. And Allen has made his thoughts clear.

Fans will line up as the Bills begin their home game against the New York Giants on August 9, much like the ACC Championship. Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Jim McMahon, Joe Theismann, and Ryan Fitzpatrick were present at the event. One good thing is that Allen had a special someone join him for the event at South Lake Tahoe.

Was Hailey Steinfeld present at the celebrity golf tournament?

Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, reportedly joined him for support at the event. This is hardly surprising. The singer has been present at every Bills game since the two began dating in May 2023. However, she has always stayed away from the camera and spotlight during the games.

The 29-year-old tied for 33rd with 13 points after two rounds of 10-over par. He was paired with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield for the first round. Last year, he finished 20th with 39 points. While this isn’t a win for him, Allen takes massive pride in another big achievement. The quarterback won the NFL MVP title and even signed a $330 million contract extension. But he called his biggest achievement getting married to Steinfeld.

“They’ve all been big. None other than marrying my best friend. She makes everything easier. I don’t really focus on the other stuff, that was the most important decision I’ll make in my life, and I made the right one,” he told reporters per TMZ. It hasn’t been long since the Bills# 17 and Steinfeld recently got married. They tied the knot in an event in Santa Barbara, California, on May 31 after getting engaged in Malibu, California, last year. While the Sinners actress wore a strapless white gown, the groom wore a classic black suit.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I’m so happy — we’re so happy — and we’re just soaking in every moment,” the actress told PEOPLE. She often shares cute gestures on social media, and the Bills Mafia will be hoping for many such posts celebrating Allen come January!