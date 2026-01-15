Josh Allen’s Home Divided After Hailee Steinfeld’s Broncos Connection Emerges Before Bills’ Divisional Round Game

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to face the Denver Broncos on January 17 in the AFC Divisional Round, Bills quarterback Josh Allen may be dealing with a split loyalty at home. Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is expected to support the Bills in the playoffs. But a resurfaced tweet from nearly a decade ago just suggested that Steinfeld has not always been a part of the Bills Mafia.

In a tweet from 2016, Josh Allen’s wife looked every bit like a Broncos supporter. In the post, Hailey shared a photo from the stands on the night Denver beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in the Super Bowl back in 2016. Back then, she wore an orange jacket in support of the Broncos and even threw a dab in celebration as fans flooded the field below.

“HELL YEAH BRONCOS!!!! 💥@starterofficial #SUPERBOWL,” Hailee Steinfeld wrote in the caption of the post.

Josh Allen’s wife’s excitement with the Broncos’ win was obvious back in 2016. But now it’s still unclear what originally tied her to Denver. After all, Steinfeld was born and raised in California.

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.