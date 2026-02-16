Josh Allen’s Locker Room Criticizes Bills’ ‘Inadequate’ Facilities & Airs Dissatisfaction With Front Office

JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Josh Allen 17 of the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111545512

JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Josh Allen 17 of the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111545512

Essentials Inside The Story Players have raised concerns about travel conditions and recovery support.

Buffalo dealt with one of the higher injury tolls in the league this season.

Off-field frustrations remain despite the team’s on-field competitiveness.

With helmet-smashing and players staring into space, the Buffalo Bills’ frustration was on full display after the divisional loss. It wasn’t just the frustrating playoff exit, but also a reflection of a long season filled with off-field concerns. Recently, the Bills’ locker room voiced strong dissatisfaction with the organization’s facilities and support system. The team that battled injuries all season had little help, hampering both their performance and mindset.

“The Union [NFL Players Association] claimed players were concerned that “‘current [training] staffing is inadequate to help them recover,’” part of the 26-page ruling from arbitrator Scott E. Buchheit revealed via reporter Jon Scott’s post on X. “And ‘travel continues to be the worst part of their experience’ because they ‘do not have a comfortable amount of space when traveling and the travel schedule itself is a source of significant dissatisfaction.’”

The NFL Players Association recently lowered the Bills’ ranking after players claimed the team never addressed their concerns. These report cards are basically annual confidential surveys that rank all 32 teams based on their workplace conditions. According to NBC Sports, the league filed a grievance to stop the union from making these complaints against the team and owners public.

While the NFL won the ruling, the findings came to light after Pro Football Talk retrieved the document featuring Buchheit’s opinion. Moreover, PFT suggested that the NFLPA could share future report cards directly with players. As mentioned in the report, the injury concerns plagued Josh Allen’s team.

The impact of these inadequate facilities was felt on the field, as injuries decimated the roster. The Bills lost a staggering 246 games to injury, the fifth-most in the league, with key playmakers like Matt Milano, Ed Oliver, and even Josh Allen himself missing time. The injury bug hit so hard that even head coach Sean McDermott acknowledged its unusual severity.

“Every year there’s injuries, you expect the injuries, it is a part of the game, but the amount we’ve had this year is significant,” he said.

Moreover, Allen admitted the volume of injuries in the 2025 season was overwhelming. Across all 19 games, Buffalo never once fielded a fully healthy starting lineup. This number of injuries was just one symptom of a larger problem, as player dissatisfaction also extended to the team’s travel conditions, an issue that has plagued the Bills for years.

Josh Allen’s team flagged travel concerns in the 2025 NFLPA report

While Josh Allen’s team finished 13-4 in the 2024 season, they ranked last in a critical category. In the 2025 NFL Players Association report cards focusing on the 2024 season, Buffalo received an F-minus for team travel, the lowest grade issued in that year’s report cards. They ranked 23rd overall, and travel was the only category graded below a C.

The players’ frustration stemmed from the team’s seating arrangement, schedule, and privacy issues. Only 35% of the locker room believed they had personal space on flights, while many despised the schedule, calling it inefficient. In fact, several players described traveling as the most dreadful part of their experience with the organization.

In 2023, players raised concerns about seating arrangements and perceived disparities in travel comfort between staff and players. That perception carried over into last year’s evaluation. Speaking at the NFL scouting combine, general manager Brandon Beane weighed in on the team’s approach to seating arrangements.

“We put a lot of our players up [in first or business class] on the outbound [flights], we don’t put as many on the return, because depending on when we get back, some of the coaches are up there working on breaking down this film, getting ready for the next week,” Beane said. “So, if anyone’s complaining about not being up there, it couldn’t be on the outbound and maybe would be more on the return.”

Beane explained that travel logistics vary depending on the trip. He also argued that coaches sometimes head straight from the airport to the facility after prime-time games, which influences seating decisions. Yet, he urged the players to voice their issues inside the building itself, which raises questions about whether players feel comfortable voicing concerns internally