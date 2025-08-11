Josh Allen’s Offense On the Brink of Major Shake-Up After Bills HC Loses Khalil Shakir to Injury

This season, the Buffalo Bills can’t afford many mistakes. Their margin for error will be razor-thin, especially up front. The Bills’ offensive line may not have a single first-round pick, but it has thrived on consistency in recent years. That continuity raised expectations along with Josh Allen, who has been one of the league’s best QBs performing under pressure. He’s carried an offense without a top-20 wide receiver or top-10 tight end since 2023. Still, the Bills’ pass-block win rate sat in the middle of the pack last year. That forced Allen into risky improvisation far too often. As a result, the Bills tried to get ahead of the problem during this offseason.

“The value is always going to be in the depth,” Bills’ GM Brandon Beane had said while talking about the team’s roster during the 2025 NFL Draft. The team, therefore, built a solid wide receiver group featuring Curtis Samuel, Josh Palmer, Keon Coleman, and Khalil Shakir – all for the cost of one elite WR. NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice had even argued that the Bills have the league’s best offense while heading into the 2025 season because depth matters. With the preseason game approaching, the Bills then announced a routine-sounding move: signing OL Dan Feeny and releasing OL Rush Reimer. On paper, it looked like a minor shuffle. But for HC Sean McDermott and Josh Allen, it signaled just how far Buffalo will go to protect its QB.

Still, no team makes it to Week 1 completely healthy. So, when the training camp started, there came the first cracks in Josh Allen’s OL. The offensive line, once a source of quiet confidence, came under scrutiny as injuries kept piling up at camp. It exposed more than just wide receiver depth. Besides, injuries are known to force hard decisions for teams. So, it might not be hard to imagine that the Bills might dive into the free agent pool again to shake up their OL. And according to the latest reports, WR Amari Cooper might be the best choice for the team.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently stated that Amari Cooper is “the most prolific receiver still available now,” and that could result in his return to Buffalo. But Cooper’s 2024 stats weren’t spectacular. He just had 547 yards and four touchdowns. Still, the context matters in judging his overall performance. So, Knox explained, “While Cooper didn’t have impressive numbers with the Buffalo Bills or Cleveland Browns in 2024… he had bad QB play in Cleveland and was learning a new offense in Buffalo.” Amari Cooper had endured the Browns’ QB carousel before joining the Bills midseason. While he made big plays for the Bills, his performance turned out to be inconsistent. But Cooper’s NFL success remains.

Amari Cooper’s career resume also speaks for itself, with over 10,000 yards, 711 receptions, and 64 touchdowns. His 1,250 yards just two seasons ago earned him Pro Bowl status. Apart from his stats, at around $12 million value, Cooper will also be a bargain in today’s WR market. Still, the front office could simply increase reps for the wide receivers they already have. Losing Mack Hollins to New England hurt, but signing Josh Palmer from the Chargers gave Josh Allen four solid targets. On paper, that should be enough. But in reality, the team’s depth chart just took a hit.

Josh Allen’s OL faces more questions after losing Khalil Shakir to injury

Bills HC Sean McDermott had admitted after practice on August 6 that the Bills have “more guys dinged up than I remember.” Fifteen players have already appeared on the injury report – a camp record. With Stefon Diggs gone and a revamped roster, Josh Allen needed stability. Instead, the Bills have been on a survival mission with Khalil Shakir being the most recent high-profile hit to the roster.

A few days ago, Bills’ WR Khalil Shakir went down with a high-ankle sprain at camp. The team later clarified that they expect him to play in the Week 1 opener against Baltimore on Sunday Night Football. But for now, Shakir’s still in a walking boot. High-ankle injuries can linger all year, especially for receivers who rely on sudden cuts and bursts. And Shakir is not just another name on the roster. Last season, the wide receiver led the team with 76 catches for 821 yards and four touchdowns. Khalil Shakir’s separation skills, yards-after-catch ability, and horizontal stretching of defenses make him vital to Josh Allen’s success.

Moreover, without Khalil Shakir at full strength, the passing game loses a key weapon. But rushing him back could be risky. The situation of Josh Allen’s OL now indicates just how fragile NFL success can be. One month ago, the OL looked deep, balanced, and ready to contend. Currently, the picture feels less certain. The Bills still have the talent to contend. But the clock is ticking, and every decision between now and Week 1 could shape their season.