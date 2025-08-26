Josh Allen’s OT Wanted Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Ousted From Super Bowl During Eagles Blowout

Super Bowl LIX is not a game the Chiefs’ offense would want to remember. They couldn’t keep the Eagles’ front four, which proved overwhelming for them, at bay. Philadelphia’s front four were constantly getting after Mahomes, and Kansas City’s fans had not witnessed their QB under such pressure since their last Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers. The offense simply had no answer.

When the ball snapped, the nervousness on Mahomes’ face was apparent. Sure, offensive issues were present throughout the season, but it was shocking to witness the QB be uncertain and frantic. The result? A 22-40 loss for the Chiefs. But would the game have been more competitive had the Eagles faced a different team altogether? Well, if you’d ask the Buffalo Bills’ OT, Dion Dawkins, he’d have an interesting take.

For instance, back in March, he was on ‘The Pivot’ podcast, where he said: “We would’ve put on a better show in the Super Bowl.” He was in New Orleans for the Super Bowl week and even watched the game at the Caesars Superdome. At that time, he had already accepted the Bills’ AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs, which eliminated them from the LIX run. Yet, after watching the game, he believed the Bills would have done better, and he doubled down on that sentiment once again in his new appearance on the ‘First Things First‘ show.

“We are blessed that we had all of our guys. I was watching that game [Super Bowl], I said that the Chiefs had no… they didn’t have like a real fighting chance because their offensive line wasn’t really all intact. Their left tackle was out. It just wasn’t the Chiefs that I saw because they were beat up and their armor was chinked.

“I like the Chiefs, they are a great team. We compete against them. Mahomes is that guy, and I like 95. These guys are good dudes. I just think watching I’m like dang, if it was like this, they could have just been ‘alright let’s just let the Bills go, they’ve got their o-line intact.'”

The AFC Championship loss was the fifth consecutive season the Bills suffered a loss in the playoffs, and the Kansas City Chiefs were responsible for four of them. That being said, after the latest loss, the Bills also got an opportunity to understand what changes they needed to make during their offseason:

Let us also not forget that the Bills performed well against the Chiefs last season. They defeated the Chiefs once during the regular season and lost to them by just three points in the conference championship. So, perhaps Josh Allen’s team will have a better outcome this season. The Bills and Chiefs will face off in Week 9 at Highmark Stadium.

It will be interesting to see how their Super Bowl 60 run shapes up. The Bills will be looking for redemption. Plus, it will be the farewell season for Highmark Stadium. The team will look to make it as historic as possible.