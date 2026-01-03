Josh Allen’s Outing Against Jets Could Hurt Aaron Rodgers’ Legacy as Bills QB Looks to Return After Injury

Essentials Inside The Story Josh Allen's name just came off the injury report, setting the stage for something historic in Week 18

With a single score, Allen could stand shoulder to shoulder with an all-time great, and do something no one has ever done before

As the playoffs loom, Buffalo faces a familiar dilemma: protect their star or let him chase history

The Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has found himself struggling amid a troublesome foot injury lately. While it didn’t force him to miss a game, the 29-year-old had to be kept out of the practice sessions. However, the week 18 game is approaching, and so is the opportunity for Allen to etch his name in the history books. Latest update suggests that his name is out of the injury reports, and therefore, it is one major chance for him to even a massive record with the star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to put his name next to some of the biggest legends in NFL history. Heading into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, Allen is one touchdown away from reaching a major milestone once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allen will record his sixth season with at least 40 total touchdowns if he scores just once in the upcoming clash. This would also tie him with Aaron Rodgers for the most such seasons in league history. Tom Brady finished his career with four 40-touchdown seasons. That means, if Allen does so, he will become the first player ever to post six straight seasons with 40 or more total touchdowns. No one else has done more than two in a row.

Currently, Allen sits at 39 total touchdowns with one game left. He has thrown 25 touchdown passes and rushed for 14 scores. While his passing total is his lowest since 2019, his rushing production remains elite and is the second-highest of his career.

His first 40-touchdown season came in 2020 during his breakout year. He followed it up with similar numbers in 2021 and 2022. His legs have played a bigger role in recent years, including a quarterback-record 15 rushing touchdowns in 2023. The ongoing season also celebrated him as the youngest player to reach 300 career touchdowns and ranks second all-time in wins through a quarterback’s first eight seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the question is: Will Allen suit up for the Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean McDermott prioritizes Josh Allen’s availability on Sunday

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has quietly built one of the most impressive durability streaks in the NFL. He has started 134 games in a row (including playoff games), which is currently the longest active streak among all quarterbacks.

That streak nearly ended late last season. Allen technically started the game in Week 18 of the 2024 campaign but only played the opening snap before heading to the sideline. The move was made to keep the streak alive while still protecting the franchise quarterback for the postseason. Bills head coach Sean McDermott took criticism for the decision, but it showed how much value the team places on Allen’s availability.

A similar situation could unfold this Sunday again. McDermott has made it clear that keeping him healthy remains the top priority as the playoffs approach. Allen isn’t someone who enjoys sitting out, and McDermott has joked that removing him from the field is no easy task. If the QB starts against the Jets, it would mark his 135th consecutive start. While that number is impressive, it is still far from the all-time NFL record. Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre holds the top spot with 297 straight starts. Other major streaks belong to Philip Rivers, Jim Marshall, Bill Romanowski, and Mick Tingelhoff.