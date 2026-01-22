Josh Allen’s Strong Stance on Sean McDermott’s Exit Revealed After Owner Shared Bills QB’s Role in HC’s Firing

The Buffalo Bills, cursed with postseason heartbreaks, look nothing short of dysfunctional right now. After deciding to let head coach Sean McDermott go, owner Terry Pegula appeared in a 53-minute press conference and seemed to have put every failure on McDermott’s shoulders. But amidst this mess, quarterback Josh Allen believes the team is going in the right direction.

“A source close to Josh Allen tells me he’s appreciative of his 8 years with Sean McDermott,” reporter Jay Skurski wrote on X. “Allen, I’m told, has faith in the leadership of the team under Terry Pegula and Brandon Beane, and will take an active role in participating in the upcoming head coaching interviews.”

