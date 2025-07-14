Josh Allen’s True Character Shines With New Patrick Mahomes Message

For Josh Allen, that January night in Arrowhead wasn’t just another playoff game—it was a war. A legacy battle. And frankly, it should’ve gone down as his coronation moment. The Buffalo signal-caller went throw-for-throw with Patrick Mahomes and nearly dragged The Mafia to the AFC Championship. Allen racked up 329 passing yards, added another 68 with his legs, and threw all four of his touchdowns to Gabe Davis—who himself exploded for 201 yards on just eight catches. It was peak Allen, peak playoff chaos, and still, it ended in heartbreak.

But then came the collapse. With only 13 seconds left, Allen had just given Buffalo a 36-33 lead after one last heroic connection with Davis. Yet somehow, the Chiefs moved 44 yards in three plays, and Harrison Butker nailed a 49-yard field goal to send it into OT. The rest? Pure agony. Travis Kelce caught the walk-off touchdown, and the Bills didn’t even touch the ball in overtime. A nightmare ending that still haunts Buffalo’s fan base to this day.

Still, Allen never once took the low road. Instead of pointing fingers, he recently tipped his cap to Kansas City. “We know who they are, obviously one of the best teams in the NFL, one of the best teams to play in the NFL the last 4, 5, 6 years, as long as Pat’s been in the league,” Allen said via Starcade Media. That’s leadership. That’s character. And it’s why Allen’s locker room voice still carries weight.

Now, despite lacking a true WR1, Allen kept the Bills’ offense deadly last season. They averaged 30.9 points per game, second only to the high-flying Lions. With just Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore, and rookie Keon Coleman in the room, Allen still found a way. If Coleman hits, watch out.

Yet even with that firepower, there’s one more hurdle—James Cook. The RB wants $15 million annually but hasn’t gotten a sniff of an offer. He’s coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard years and 16 total touchdowns. Still, no extension. This might be Allen’s most important year yet. And one Bills OC believes this is the season that proves whether Josh Allen is truly built to bring a Lombardi to The Mafia.

The Bills are ready to unleash a new level of Josh Allen

For a guy who just wrapped up an MVP season, Josh Allen isn’t taking a victory lap—he’s getting back to work. Buffalo’s offensive coordinator Joe Brady doesn’t believe Allen has hit his ceiling yet. And that should sound like a warning shot to the rest of the league. According to Brady, “You don’t see a guy that just won the MVP last year.” Instead, you see a guy who’s gearing up to do more damage.

Now, while most MVPs might ease up a little, Allen’s mindset is going the other way. Brady explained it best in a sit-down with Maddy Glab from the Bills’ official site: “What I love about Josh is his demeanor, his approach, his mindset is as impressive as it gets. You feel a guy that’s hungry and is trying to figure out ways to get better and embracing his new teammates.” That attitude is what makes Allen dangerous, not just to defenses, but to the limits of what’s expected in Orchard Park.

Moreover, even with wide receiver turnover and no true WR1, Allen and Brady kept The Mafia’s offense humming. They were surgical at times last season. Buffalo ranked top 10 in both passing and total yards, and they did it without a single 1,000-yard wideout. Khalil Shakir led the team with just 821 yards. That stat alone shows how much Allen had to carry—and how well Brady built the playbook around him.

Still, there’s room to grow. As Brady noted, “There are elements of what we did last year that we obviously need to continue to sustain. But there are so many elements we’ve got to get better at.” And that’s where things get exciting. Because if this is what Allen looks like before unlocking his full bag, the rest of the league better stay on high alert.