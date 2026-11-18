Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expanding his career beyond the gridiron, now joining his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, in Hollywood.

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He launched his own production company, named Out of Pocket Studios, and made his debut as executive producer for the studio’s flagship project, ‘The Buffalo Miracle’, presented by HBO Max.

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Ahead of the documentary’s release, Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, posted a story on her personal Instagram account on November 17, congratulating Allen and director Ben Proudfoot.

“So proud of you,” she wrote of her husband’s new achievement, tagging him and his production company. The documentary was specially screened at the North Park Theatre, which Allen attended.

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“Wow wow wow wow wow The Buffalo Miracle!!!” Steinfeld wrote regarding the upcoming premiere. “A must see. … What an absolute gem. & @bgproudfoot, you’ve done it again.”

Out of Pocket Studios began after Allen teamed up with Skydance Sports, which is part of Paramount Skydance, in January 2025. The production house’s everyday operations will be overseen by Lindsey Cohen, who is also president of strategy and operations for the company, per Variety. Allen will be the executive producer for all projects taken by the company.

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“Skydance Sports has given me a platform to turn the ideas I care most about into something real,” said Allen in September 2026 regarding the new media venture. “We’re excited to share what Out of Pocket Studios has created so far, and for everyone to see what we’re building from here.”

‘The Buffalo Miracle’ focuses on the Christmas blizzard of 2022, when a massive storm piled up snow in the area over a five-day period, as the weather conditions worsened quickly. Over 4 feet of snow accumulated in parts of Erie County by 27th December, per ABC. The highest total snowfall was recorded at the Buffalo Airport, with 51.9 inches. The wind speed was more than 70 miles per hour.

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It features a variety of stories of people affected by the storm, some of whom end up stranded at a McDonald’s. The documentary also features Kristin Kosha, the employee who kept the McDonald’s open for people to seek shelter.

“I don’t know if it would’ve made sense if it was any other project, to be honest,” Allen said, per WIVB 4. “Like this is, this is Buffalo, and to be able to tell this story and be a part of the telling of this story because of what Western New York is all about.”

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“This does kind of honor the families and people that were lost in that tragic blizzard,” the QB added. “But it also showed the resiliency of what Western New York is all about.”

The situation was an unprecedented one for the country, as more than 50 people lost their lives across the US. Unfortunately, casualties were also recorded in Buffalo.

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“The speed that [the storm] kind of came up and changed our world was just unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Dan Fisher, who works for the AAA, told Spectrum News. He also responded to “hundreds of thousands of communications via text and phone call” over the weekend and spent that time sleeping on his office floor.

At 30, Allen is still an elite quarterback and has quite a few years left in him before he has to consider retiring from pro football. But it seems he already has plans for what he would like to do once he hangs up his cleats for good. With Out of Pocket Studios, he is already building a foundation for a career in the filmmaking industry.

What better way to begin this venture than to showcase one of the most devastating crises in Buffalo’s recent history, also a great example of showing the city’s spirit? With one of the city’s most recognizable and loved faces bringing the story to the world, the Buffalo Miracle should be a great watch.