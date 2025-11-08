Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Announces Thanksgiving Plans Before Bills vs Steelers

This year’s Thanksgiving falls on November 27, and it’s going to be a special one for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld. It’s their first Thanksgiving together as husband and wife, and fans in the City of Good Neighbors can already feel the buzz. And Hailee hinted, the celebration is going to have her personal touch.

Josh and Hailee’s story has been quite the journey. They first sparked dating rumors back in May 2023, but it wasn’t until July 2024 that they went public. Fast forward to May 31, 2025, when the two tied the knot in a quiet California ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. Since then, they’ve been inseparable, balancing the NFL spotlight with red carpet moments and quiet getaways.

Now, Hailee is taking the lead on their first Thanksgiving as a married couple. She’s already in full planning mode, and she gave fans a sneak peek through her Beau Society newsletter.

“I have to make ‘my nana’s stuffing,’ which is literally the Rice-A-Roni stuffing.”

She wants to bring a piece of her family tradition to their first big holiday meal together. For those who don’t know, Rice-A-Roni is that classic pantry favorite, a boxed mix of rice, vermicelli pasta, and seasonings. You brown it in butter, add water, and let it simmer until the flavor soaks in. Simple, but comforting.

As Hailee said, her “nana didn’t reinvent the wheel; we just thought she did.”

It’s a sweet reminder that the heart of Thanksgiving isn’t about fancy recipes, but the memories behind them.

Interestingly, Beau Society has become more than just a newsletter. Launched in August 2024 and named after her childhood nickname “Beau,” it’s where Hailee shares glimpses of her life, from creativity and relationships to behind-the-scenes moments with Josh. It’s hosted on Substack, where she connects directly with her fans.

Imago Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld, source, IG

And while she preps turkey and Rice-A-Roni stuffing, the Bills Mafia already has eyes on what’s next: that big post-holiday clash against the Steelers at Highmark Stadium on December 1.

Josh Allen is focused both on and off the field

Josh Allen is unmatched, both as a quarterback and a partner, his wife would be the first to say so.

“That inner peace that you have, that rock, that solid, consistent part of your life is indescribable,” Hailee Steinfeld said to A to Z Sports. “I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it’s the greatest thing in the world. Life makes sense. Everything makes sense.”

Now let’s look at him on the field. And Allen’s focus hasn’t slipped one bit. His Bills are 6-2, second in the AFC East, and they’ve looked sharp till now. Up next, they face the Dolphins, who are struggling at 2-7, before heading into a much-needed bye week.

After that, things ramp up fast. The Bills will take on the Buccaneers on the 16th and the Texans on the 20th. The Bucs are matching Buffalo’s 6-2 record, while Houston’s sitting at 3-5. It’s a stretch that could push the Bills toward Thanksgiving with major momentum. And that’s when they’ll meet the Steelers, who lead the AFC North at 5-3.

Right now, Allen’s playing some of his best football. He has a passer rating of 107.0 with 1,833 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just 4 interceptions through 8 games. It’s efficient, confident, and controlled, exactly what Buffalo needs.

So, Bills Mafia can expect more fireworks before the turkey’s on the table.