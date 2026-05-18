Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Health Update Weeks After Welcoming Baby Girl

Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld and her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, welcomed their newborn daughter on April 2. Since then, the couple has been busy fulfilling parenthood responsibilities. A month has passed since her delivery, and Steinfeld shared how she is prioritizing her health after the delivery on her Substack, Beau Society.

“My amazing doula has taught me so much about postpartum nutrition,” Steinfeld wrote in a post on May 15. “In general, she advised me to stick to warm foods during my postpartum recovery to help digestion and boost nutrient absorption, a philosophy that stems from Ayurveda.”

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To help her heal, Steinfeld has been leaning into comforting meals and insightful reading. In the post, she added an enticing image of a bowl of albondigas soup that her mother made for her. For her dietary recovery, the Sinners actress is also focusing on reading cookbooks for new mothers.

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She highly recommended Heng Ou’s postpartum guide, The First 40 Days. According to Steinfeld, the cookbook has already made a genuinely positive difference in how she navigates these first few weeks of parenting.

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Last month, the couple took to the actress’s Beau Society newsletter to announce the wholesome news of their daughter’s birth. To top it all off with a bit of nostalgia, she added a graphic on an iconic folklore of a stork carrying a fresh newborn in a bundle.

“Our baby girl has arrived!!,” she announced. “We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes. Love, Hailee and Josh.”

She even shared a post on Mother’s Day, where those closest to her gave cards with messages on them.

“A day late, but simply obsessed with this,” was her caption on the post.

While their lives have revolved around their child for the past month, they also found time to fulfill their duties as friends. Right after the birth of their daughter, Allen and Steinfeld attended Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold’s wedding in April.

The birth of his little one has brought certain changes into Josh Allen’s life. For him, while the goals remain the same, the source of motivation has changed.

“That want to win will never change. The why I want to do it has,” Allen told the Associated Press. “So why I want to do it is to show my family, to show my daughter how hard you need to work in order to accomplish something so great. And as long as I play this game, that’s going to be my mindset.”

With him going into his first season as a father, he will be looking to put up some big performances and dedicate them to his little one. The schedule for the Bills is also favorable, which makes doing this all the more easier.

Bills’ Schedule Presents a Great Opportunity for Josh Allen

Now a proud father, veteran Josh Allen is set to be 30 soon. The quarterback’s team has seen a major team shakeup in the offseason. Head coach Sean McDermott was fired after eight years in charge. Joe Brady, who was the offensive coordinator last year, has taken over the reins of the Bills.

Moreover, the star QB has also tackled his own physical reset. The former MVP confirmed he is now feeling completely healthy after undergoing offseason surgery. He got a broken bone in his right foot removed with this procedure.

Looking at the schedule released for the Bills, Josh Allen has plenty of reasons to cheer. Most important of all, CBS Sports analyst John Breech points to the final two weeks as the ultimate opportunity for Buffalo to solidify its postseason positioning.

“The Bills get to close the season with games against the Dolphins (Week 17) and Jets (Week 18),” Breech pointed out. “Those feel like two very winnable games, and if the Bills are battling for a division title or a high playoff seed, then winning those two games could certainly help their cause.”

It would be interesting to see how Allen deals with the early regular-season bumps. If he does that successfully, it would be fairly easy for him and the Bills to capitalize on that favorable winter stretch. In that case, the Bills will survive this year of massive change and will be primed for another deep January run.