“Just Wasn’t Respectful”: Bills’ CJ Gardner-Johnson Throws Shade on Texans After Exit; Sends Warning Ahead of Week 1

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has bounced around between six teams in seven years in the league. Last year, that path led him to the Houston Texans, where he played just three games before being shipped off to the Chicago Bears.

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“They released me because I wasn’t gelling with the team and I didn’t fit well. Well, why hasn’t the coach (DeMeco Ryans) spoke up about it?” Gardner Johnson said, per WIVB Sports Director Josh Reed. “After I lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, I didn’t fit well. It was already starting 0-3, so how can it possibly be on one person?

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“It’s a good team. I’m not putting anything past them. It’s just the situation, how they handled me, and it just wasn’t respectful. So as a grown man, I feel like when you see me, you see me.”

There have been reports about Gardner-Johnson being cut from the Houston Texans due to his issues with head coach DeMeco Ryans’ defensive scheme, dissatisfaction with his role, or requesting a trade.

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However, the Super Bowl champion has denied those reports, calling them a “lie.” Instead, he pointed to a specific training camp interaction with “the GM’s friend” as the real reason behind his exit.

“If y’all going to cut me, cut me,” Gardner-Johnson said, per The Athletic’s Tim Graham. “But I’ll give nobody reasons to cut me. I haven’t. I don’t. I’m not a cancer…The only thing that’ll do it is something that triggers somebody that has a say in the building that can alter somebody else’s mind. That happens every time.

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“That’s how I got (cut) in Houston. One person that’s not technically a part of the organization called me a B-word at Greenbrier. I get out my body; he says something to the GM, and the next thing I’m cut.”

According to Graham, the 28-year-old safety has tremendous talent, but his “ruthless trash talker” skills “wear people out.” Due to that, he has been either traded, released, or not re-signed by teams he has played for. But now Gardner-Johnson is ready to face the Texans in Week 1.

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“It was a good team, not saying nothing on the front office or staff, but the players that are there are good, you know,” he said. “All the (BS) that came out, it was lies, but whatever. I just can’t wait to see them.”

The Bills and Texans face each other on September 13 at NRG Stadium. For reference: the Texans hold an 8-5 record against Buffalo, with the Bills managing just two wins when visiting Houston.