Keon Coleman Already Lines Up Offseason Move as Sean McDermott Announces Decision on Bills WR’s Future

For wide receiver Keon Coleman, his time with the Buffalo Bills hasn’t exactly been ideal. With off-field issues continuing to follow the young wideout, he has appeared in just 13 games, being reported as a healthy scratch. With an uncertain future ahead, Keon Coleman has announced his plans for the upcoming offseason as Buffalo gears up for its AFC Wild Card game.

“Excited to announce Buffalo wide receiver Keon Coleman will be in Rochester to host a Youth Football Camp!” the post caption read. “The camp is for boys & girls ages 6-16 and will take place on Monday, May 25 at James Monroe High School. Sign up before spots fill up!”

View this post on Instagram

Coleman’s management, FlexWork Sports, shared an Instagram post about a youth football camp where the 22-year-old Bills receiver will make an appearance.

With this camp at James Monroe High School in Rochester, New York, Keon Coleman will share his football knowledge through interactive sessions and skill stations. The young campers will also receive a Camp team photo with Keon Coleman and a limited-edition FlexWork SportsFootball Camp T-shirt.

Keon Coleman has made his offseason plans for now, but his future with the Buffalo Bills remains under a cloud. Before playing in the last game of the season against the New York Jets, Coleman had been on the bench since December 14, where he delivered a catchless performance against the New England Patriots. His time away from the starting lineup has been particularly striking because Coleman wasn’t injured, and the coaching staff has made a deliberate choice to leave him out.

Addressing this absence and his future with the franchise, head coach Sean McDermott stressed the importance of building the right combination for winning games.

“Every week, we’re trying to find the right combination, and continuity is important,” McDermott said. “So, we’d love to have that right week to week. But depending on how the game plan turns out, I think those are the questions we start every week with: ‘Hey, who do we have available? What does the game plan look like? And then we go from there.”

As Keon Coleman continues to stay away from the team, his discipline remains a concerning issue. Throughout the 2025 season, Coleman has missed several games due to disciplinary issues. However, Sean McDermott continues to believe in his young wide receiver.

McDermott shares a positive message for Keon Coleman

Coleman’s disciplinary issues seem to have carried over from his rookie year. In Week 3 of 2024, Coleman was benched for the first offensive series for being late. Then, in the 2025 season, he missed the opening offensive possession against the New England Patriots in Week 5 due to a disciplinary measure imposed by head coach Sean McDermott.

Similarly, in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the issue escalated as Coleman was scratched for the entire game. But moving forward from this situation, McDermott remains hopeful about his future.

“It is disappointing [that Coleman was in a situation to be disciplined again], but I still believe in the young man,” McDermott said. “We get to a certain point, and I’ve gotta do something. I try and give the guys a kind of a strike approach. Hey, you get a chance to show your teammates that’s not really who you are. And then, when it happens again, then I step in. So, I believe he will learn from it. He takes it seriously, and he will move forward in a way of growing from this, and that’s the whole goal.”

McDermott’s words read like a line being quietly drawn. By stressing a “strike approach” and admitting there comes a point where he has to step in, the Bills head coach announced that patience is no longer unlimited. The belief in Coleman is still there, but it now comes with conditions.

With doubts over his long-term future in the squad, the Bills Mafia will hope to see a drastic improvement in Keon Coleman as Buffalo gears up for an important postseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be a Wild Card game the Bills will play on the road as the AFC’s No. 6 seed against the No. 3-seed Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, January 11 at 1 p.m. ET.