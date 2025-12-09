Keon Coleman Shares Move Away From Bills After Catching 2 Passes vs Bengals

Essentials Inside The Story Keon Coleman shines in a major move off the field

The Bills WR's struggle continues amid win over the Bengals

Team still needs Coleman’s impact in playoff push

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman entered this season with a real shot at becoming the team’s No. 1 option. But lately, his on-field role has taken a hit. Even so, Coleman continues to stay connected with the Bills community in a surprising move away from football.

M&T Bank, the official bank of the Buffalo Bills, just released a light-hearted promo on Instagram featuring Keon Coleman.

“You heard @keoncoleman3. Score your M&T Bills Debit Card and get 15% off almost everything at The Bills Store,” read the caption of the Instagram post from M&T Bank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M&T Bank | Buffalo Bills (@mtb_bills) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

That message in the caption set the tone perfectly as the video with the post showed Coleman taking over the promo like it’s his personal stage. In the clip, the Bills receiver stood inside The Bills Store and immediately launched into a charismatic pitch.

“Hi, I’m Keon Coleman here at the Buffalo Bills store, promoting the M&T Bills Debit Card collection that gives 15% off on almost anything in the store,” he said. “It’s here all season long. Let’s go get ’em.”

The 22-year-old delivers the line with full energy, and it hooks you right away. But then he took it up a notch as he walked outside the store wearing a giant promo board hanging from his neck. He planted himself in front of the door, squared his shoulders, and leaned back with playful confidence. Keon looked like he was auditioning for the role of ‘most charismatic human billboard,’ as he called out to every shopper walking by.

A standout moment in the promo then came when the 2nd year receiver talked to a kid in a Bills jersey. Coleman asked the kid if they knew how to promote the debit card. The kid then grabbed the board and swung it around like it was a toy. Coleman laughed it off, but then he got even more playful.

In the promo, the Bills’ WR could then be seen back inside the store and standing next to a mannequin while being frozen in position. But as soon as a kid walked by, Coleman jumped, but it did not scare the kid. It was a harmless prank, and Coleman clearly loved every second of it.

Throughout the promo, Keon Coleman joked with fans, signed jerseys, and kept pushing the promo with real enthusiasm. But then, at one point during the promo, a customer threw him a curveball as they asked him what 15% off $45 was. Still, Coleman did not flinch as he simply said that he stopped doing math a long time ago and now relies on a calculator. Honestly, who doesn’t?

By the end of the promo, one thing became obvious: M&T Bank created a debit-card promo, but the 22YO receiver turned it into a mini comedy show. Should more brands lean into players’ personalities like this? Absolutely. Coleman’s charm could promote the cards better than any scripted commercial could. But here’s the contrast – his on-field production hasn’t had the same spark.

Keon Coleman’s limited impact raises more questions for the Bills

Keon Coleman started the season with an explosive Week 1 performance. He had eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Bills’ comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. But since then? Things have unraveled. In Weeks 11 and 12, he was a healthy scratch for disciplinary reasons. But then he returned in Week 13 and made limited but meaningful contributions with two catches for nine yards and a touchdown.

However, in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Coleman caught only 2-of-3 targets for 16 yards. Yes, the Bills won 39–34, but the young receiver couldn’t generate much momentum. And honestly, it wasn’t surprising. Bills quarterback Josh Allen spread the ball everywhere in the Week 14 game. He completed passes to nine different teammates.

But most of the production in the Week 14 game went to tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Kincaid added four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, while Knox posted six catches for 93 yards. No Bills wide receiver had more than two catches or 21 yards. WR Khalil Shakir did score one TD, but the group remained quiet.

Still, in two games since returning, Coleman now has just four catches on six targets for 25 yards and a touchdown. For someone expected to be a top contributor in the Bills’ offense, that’s a worrying stretch. And with the Bills pushing for a playoff berth, they need every offensive weapon firing.

Allen even made it clear after the Bengals game that Buffalo’s offense still needs to be better. Ultimately, the Bills will need Coleman to be part of that push when they take on the New England Patriots next week.