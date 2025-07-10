Keon Coleman Shown No Mercy in Offseason Update After Bills Offense Tipped to Hold Back Josh Allen

Remember that sinking feeling watching a promising rookie receiver stumble out of his break, the play dissolving before it begins? It’s a moment etched in NFL lore – the flicker of doubt that can ignite a wildfire of scrutiny. For Keon Coleman, that moment arrived not under the Monday night lights but in the unforgiving glare of offseason drills, captured in a viral clip that spread faster than a Josh Allen scramble.

Dov Kleiman tweeted: “Yikes: Bills WR Keon Coleman has gone viral for looking extremely SLOW running routes this offseason. One fan even said that his footwork looks “terrible.” 😬😬😬” Suddenly, the narrative shifted. The big-bodied, high-point specialist drafted to replace star power was under the microscope, his every step dissected.

Coleman didn’t flinch. Instead, he met the noise with brutal self-awareness honed on the fields of Opelousas, Louisiana. During mandatory minicamp, he called parts of his rookie year “trash”, committing publicly to refining “breakpoints, route technique, blocking, and effort level.” He didn’t just talk; he transformed. He “bulk[ed] up to add more muscle mass,” targeting better physicality and precision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Head coach Sean McDermott noticed, praising him for returning “in really good shape,” with visibly improved conditioning and drill execution. The effort was there – flashes of crisp routes and connection with Allen in 7-on-7s emerged – but so were lapses: mental mistakes, drops, the inconsistency of a young player finding his NFL footing. As he himself stated, acknowledging the pressure without accepting excuses: “Truth of the matter is, technically, I am young… but we’re all on the same plane … No excuses.”

The Bills’ path to the Super Bowl feels like driving through a Buffalo blizzard – Allen’s arm is the powerful engine, but you need reliable traction. Coleman’s journey, from the gritty streets of Opelousas, raised by a single mother who grounded him for a C grade, to dual-sport college stardom, to this current crucible of NFL expectation, embodies resilience. He possesses the raw tools: elite body control, burgeoning YAC ability, and a self-motivated drive he calls more “hobby and a profession.” His self-critique and physical transformation prove he understands the stakes.

But here’s the rub, the unspoken cloud that accompanies Josh Allen’s silver lining at Orchard Park: the Bills’ offense is tipped to hold him back from that Super Bowl goal.

Allen’s greatness can’t mask Buffalo’s offensive gaps forever

Josh Allen, the reigning MVP fresh off signing the richest contract in NFL history ($330 million, $250 M guaranteed), is a one-man offensive ecosystem. Yet, even Superman needs the Justice League. The stark reality, underscored by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, is that Buffalo’s skill positions rank a dismal 28th overall league-wide.

Barnwell’s assessment was blunt, pointing directly to Coleman’s growing pains and the unit’s lack of established dominance. “Second-round pick Keon Coleman averaged 19.2 yards per catch, but he wasn’t able to command a consistent role in the lineup and had just three catches on 46 routes in the postseason. Free agent addition Curtis Samuel was often anonymous…” The numbers tell a story of explosive potential (Coleman’s 19.2 yds/catch, top-tier 33.9% deep-target rate, 90.8 PFF run-blocking grade in Week 8) mixed with rookie inconsistency (only 29 receptions in 13 games, one 100-yard outing).

Think of Allen as the elite quarterback in your Madden franchise mode, forced to carry a receiving corps still on its ‘development arc.’ further it relays on Coleman’s prototypical X-receiver frame (6’4”, 215 lbs) as one fan lamented “He’s a big WR and these short area drills are not the strength of his actual game“, his proven ability to win 50/50 balls (like his high-point TD vs. the Jets, contested catch vs. Seahawks star Tariq Woolen), and his clear dedication this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Allen himself has voiced trust, praising Coleman’s “unreal ability to go up and catch the ball at a high point… instills a lot of trust in quarterbacks” and noting his improved understanding of the offense as fans said, “If you think this is slow, you don’t know football.”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Jan 19, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 celebrates with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir 10 after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20250119_bd_fb5_092

But hope isn’t a strategy in the AFC gauntlet. Barnwell’s ranking highlights a chilling trend: the teams populating the top of his list (like the reigning champion Eagles) are perennial contenders, while offenses lacking dynamic, game-breaking weapons often sputter when the playoffs demand perfection. Buffalo’s red-zone struggles last year (54.5% TD rate, 18th) scream for a reliable, dominant target. Is Coleman ready to be that in Year 2? Or does his offseason viral moment foreshadow growing pains that could force Allen to shoulder even more of the load?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the leap from promising flashes (like his 125-yard game vs. Tennessee or 5/70/1 TD vs. Seattle) to consistent, game-defining force is the steepest in sports. As Buffalo stares down contenders like Kansas City and Cincinnati boasting established star power, Coleman’s development isn’t just a subplot; it’s the critical chapter determining if Allen’s heroics are enough, or if the Bills’ offensive weaponry remains the hurdle they can’t quite clear. The offseason noise was loud, but the real test begins when the pads come on. Can Keon Coleman silence the doubters and become the weapon Buffalo desperately needs? The entire AFC is watching and as a fan uttered “Whoever ‘they’ are, can’t guard him one on one”