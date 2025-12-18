Khalil Shakir Confirms Ray Davis’ Frustration as Bills RB Gets Honest About Role Change Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Khalil Shakir reveals that the role change might not be the one that Ray Davis wanted.

Ray Davis tops the league in average yards per game.

Ray Davis hoped for a different outcome.

Ever since his role change, Ray Davis has been one of the key players for the Buffalo Bills and is currently leading the league in average yards per kick return (32.4 yards). He was also the unsung hero in the Bills’ Week 15 game against the New England Patriots, where Davis and the team bounced back from a 17-point deficit and also put an end to the Patriots’ 10-game winning streak. According to his teammate Khalil Shakir, this role change might be a bittersweet moment.

Following Wednesday’s practice session, Khalil Shakir spoke to the reporters via the Buffalo Bills YouTube channel. He shared that Davis’ new role is not the one that he wanted.

“Man, I’ve seen a young dude really just dive deep into his role,” Khalil Shakir said. “Like he’s adjusted well to just doing what he needs to do. You know, his role right now may not be exactly what he wants to be, but right now, he’s a returner, and man, he is lighting it up. You know, so I see a guy who’s just doing what he’s supposed to be doing. Taking advantage of the opportunities he has and shoot if you want to kick the two-two. Good luck.”

While there could be some underlying frustration within Ray Davis for not being able to play in his original role. It does not change the fact that he has been excellent as a kick returner.

Davis made three 35+ yard kick returns on Sunday, making him the third player ever to do so in a Bills jersey since 1991, after Roscoe Parrish and Leodis McKelvin.

Before entering the field on Sunday, his average was 30.6 yards per kickoff return. He averaged 41-yards against the Patriots, which improved his overall average to 32.4 yards.

While Khalil Shakir spoke about the kick returner, Ray Davis also shed some light on his role change.

Ray Davis is thankful to Chris Tabor for the role change

Similar to Khalil Shakir, Ray Davis was also present at Wednesday’s practice session. He also took some time off to answer the reporters’ questions. When asked about his role change in the past few weeks, the kick returner instantly named Chris Tabor, who had been a major support for him. At the same time, he also shared that he had hoped for things to be different but has embraced the change.

“Tab has really been instilling a lot of confidence in us to go out there,” said Ray Davis, via Buffalo Bills YouTube. “I think one of the first times I returned, maybe Chiefs or Miami, he joked. He said, “I know you can get past the 40, and get past the 50.” And I didn’t believe it, and then once we started kind of doing it, I was like, “All right.” He built that confidence in me and built that confidence in everybody else. But it takes all 11 guys to do it, right? It’s just not me, its everybody taking care of their blocks and staying on their man.”

Davis has “embraced” and “loved” his new role. There is no doubt that he has been excelling at it.

The former running back was left out of position once the two-time Pro-Bowler James Cook solidified his position as the primary running back. It was around Week 8 when Davis was changed to become a kick returner.

Since his role change, he has been one of the best kick returners in the league. His 32.4 yards kick return average is only second to Kene Nwangwu’s 35.1 yards. As a returner, he made 23 returns, with six of them being 40+ yards. Ray Davis’ best moment in the 2025 season arrived when the Bills played the Houston Texans. He scored a 97-yard touchdown on a return. The spin move he performed around the 30-yard line was smooth, taking out several defenders and clearing his path to the end zone.

It is not just Ray Davis; the entire Bills squad is in great shape. They will go up against the NFC East leader, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 16. So, it will be an exciting matchup. With Shakir and Davis’ latest interview, more eyes will be on the latter’s kick returns.