Bills Leave O.J. Simpson off Prestigious ‘Wall of Fame’ in New Stadium

After more than 40 years in their old home, the Buffalo Bills are moving into a new stadium, and the transition comes with an unexpected omission. The new Highmark Stadium features a plaza called The Family Circle, which will honor the greats who carried the team on their shoulders. Pretty much everyone on the Wall of Fame in the old stadium will be featured here, save for one: O.J. Simpson.

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“We have made an organizational decision that he is not a fit to display inside our new stadium and family circle,” Pete Guelli, the team’s president of business operations, confirmed in a statement.

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Simpson was the first player in Bills history to be displayed on the Wall of Fame in the old stadium. The running back became the first celebrity player for the franchise, having earned five first-team All-Pro nods through the 1970s. He was featured on the Wall of Fame in 1980 and eventually made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

In 1994, Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. The ensuing criminal trial, widely dubbed the trial of the century, resulted in his acquittal. In 1995, he had to face a civil lawsuit for the victims’ wrongful death, for which he was held accountable. A civil jury ordered him to pay $33.5 million to the victims’ families.

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That wasn’t the end of his legal problems. In 2007, he was charged with several felony counts after using an armed group for a robbery at a hotel in Las Vegas, where he stole some sports memorabilia. He was sentenced to up to 33 years and served nearly nine years. He was released from parole in 2021.

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Simpson maintained his innocence in the murder case until his death in April 2024, when he passed away from prostate cancer at age 76.

With a $2.1 billion stadium now open, the Bills seem ready to close that chapter for good.

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Bills officially open new stadium before 2026 NFL season

The official opening of Highmark Stadium marked the beginning of a new era for one of the league’s most devoted fan groups. Team owner Terry Pegula got up to speak for a while, savoring the moment.

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“Thank you, my fellow NFL owners, who voted for this project and put us on our way,” he said, also crediting Populous for the design work that brought the stadium to life.

The new stadium has details that really set it apart. The stadium features 4,400 steel perforated panels shaped into the iconic charging bull, but it is meant to slow down the speed of hitting the field by moving it through the holes. The open roof has the biggest snow-melt system with automatic roof sensors, quietly clearing accumulation before it becomes a problem.

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Despite the freezing temperatures typical of Buffalo, the team did not opt for a dome. A 360-degree canopy was constructed instead, covering more than 60% of the seating bowl. They even kept real grass on the field, with underground heating and grow lights, according to ESPN.

The new Highmark Stadium feels like exactly what Buffalo wanted: a venue with an identity that spoke of its championship-caliber team, without the shadow of individuals who brought backlash to the team.