After staying away from the football field for decades, Bruce Smith is once again showing interest in investing in NFL teams.

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When asked if he would ever be interested in investing in an NFL team, Bruce Smith had a clear answer. “Well, absolutely,” he said on WGRZ-TV.

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Smith already has solid experience in business and investments. He retired from the NFL in 2004 and started his business journey the same year by founding Bruce Smith Enterprise. Through this company, he focused on developing commercial and residential properties, including hotels and apartment buildings.

His business portfolio includes the Hyatt House, 27 Atlantic luxury apartments, Smith’s Landing Apartments, and Hilton Garden Inn at Virginia Tech. He also co-developed the Cosmopolitan Apartments and Blocks 7 and 10 at The Town Center in Virginia Beach.

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In 2021, Bruce Smith partnered with The Cordish Companies to develop the proposed $600 million Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond in Virginia. He led a group that held a 50% minority partnership in the project. One of the main goals was to support minority-owned businesses and create more investment opportunities for them.

“We are also excited about providing additional investment opportunities for small, Richmond-based minority companies and individuals to participate in the project on the exact same terms we and Cordish are investing,” Smith said in 2021.

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The Buffalo Bills’ December 2024 announcement also shows that the franchise is open to bringing in minority investors. The team added 10 new minority owners to its ownership group, including former NBA stars Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, and former soccer player Jozy Altidore. With Smith now showing interest, he could potentially become part of an NFL ownership group in the future.

However, Smith is not just interested in investing in an NFL team. He has also urged the league to encourage greater minority participation in franchise ownership.

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“There needs to be more,” Bruce Smith said on WGRZ-TV. “There needs to be quite a bit more. I think that’s one of the things that the league can do a better job of, is bringing in more minority participation in terms of ownership of teams.”

The NFL allows people to buy minority stakes in teams, but their ownership comes with certain limits. The principal owner must hold at least 30% of the franchise, meaning minority investors cannot take control of the team by combining their smaller stakes. Each team can also have a maximum of 25 owners, including the principal owner.

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Since August 2024, the NFL has also allowed approved private equity firms to invest in teams. However, these firms can collectively own only up to 10% of a franchise, and each fund must purchase at least a 3% stake. Private equity investors also have limited power over the team, as they cannot vote on ownership matters.

Tom Brady’s example shows that individual minority owners can still play an important role in a team’s football decisions. He owns a 5% stake in the Raiders, while his business partner Tom Wagner holds another 5%. Although Brady does not have final authority because Mark Davis remains the controlling owner, he has been involved in important decisions, including the search for quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

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With Smith’s business experience, he could be a valuable addition to an NFL ownership group. And who knows? His call for greater minority participation could also help bring changes to how the league approaches minority ownership.