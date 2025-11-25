Bills Legend Tells Keon Coleman How to Avoid 3rd Straight Benching Before Steelers Game

Bills receiver Keon Coleman is in a strange spot. He sat out Weeks 11 and 12 as a healthy scratch. Now he might return just in time for Week 13, as NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe hinted at. Yet, there is still doubt. And that is why Bills legend Eric Wood wants Coleman to avoid a third straight benching.

Eric Wood did not hold back when he joined One Bills Live. Wood explained exactly how Coleman can stay in the lineup.

“When you look at his talent, as long as he’s handling things in the facility throughout the week, you want to get him reps,” Wood said. “You got to see what you got in this guy. You drafted him where you did for a reason because the talent is there. And so I would suspect that he would be back in the lineup this week, but especially considering we didn’t have the same passing success as we did against the Bucs.”

So Wood made the message clear. Handle the details, and the door opens again. Coleman was first inactive in Week 11 at home against the Buccaneers because he showed up late for a Friday meeting. Then he missed Week 12 in Houston during the Thursday night loss to the Texans.

With the short week, the Bills had only one real practice. Hence, the coaching staff likely felt that one day was not enough for Coleman to reset after missing time the week before. Therefore, Wood doubled down on what must happen next.

“He would be back in the lineup this week, but especially considering we didn’t have the same passing success as we did against the Bucs. But he’s got to earn that opportunity. And Sean McDermott is, you know, he’s fair. I’ll say that. If you put in the work and you earn the opportunity, he’s going to play the best guys and the guys that he and this coaching staff trust. So if Keon could earn that trust back, he could be a reliable teammate and member of this organization throughout the week.”

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 01: Keon Coleman #WO04 of the Florida State Seminoles speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Coleman has 32 catches for 330 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. His return can help the offense and Josh Allen after the rough night in Houston. Now, another ex-player, Chad Ochocinco, also shared his take on Keon Coleman’s benching.

Chad Ochocinco breaks down Keon Coleman’s benching

Ryan Clark kicked things off on Inside the NFL on X with a direct question. He asked retired All-Pro wideout Chad Ochocinco, “What message did Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills organization send to Keon Coleman?”

He replied, “Your time is ticking.”

So the conversation quickly shifted toward what this meant for Coleman.

“When we were all young, we were late. When you’re an important piece, you’re a valuable piece to an offense, and they need you. And they can actually have you sit out a whole game and then have a game like that and be as productive as they were offensively. It’s a sign that they don’t need you.”

Then, the focus turned to what comes next for Coleman. It is unclear how he will respond once he gets back on the field. Yet we know he does not have to handle it alone. Ochocinco even reached out with a personal invite.

“Keon, I know you probably gonna see this. Come on down here, work with your boy, I get you right,” which showed he wants to mentor him.

However, the question still hangs over One Bills Drive. So, will Coleman return in Week 13 for the Bills when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers? Only time will tell.