Bills Legend Sends Strong Message to Locker Room as Sean McDermott Receives Josh Allen Injury Warning

The biggest threat for the Buffalo Bills this season has been their injury report. Head coach Sean McDermott is dealing with a banged-up roster, which features their star QB, Josh Allen. The short-handed Bills squad has managed to gain a playoff berth. Legendary running back Thurman Thomas, who famously played most of his career with an 85% torn left ACL, had some important advice on how to tackle their path ahead.

“I think it started New England week. Really full steam ahead. Coming in there against a Philly team, people might say it could be a Super Bowl matchup or whatever it may be,” Thomas said on the December 25 episode of One Bills Live. “So from here on out, just keep playing physical football and our football because we’re not going to get a break. We’re going to run right into this playoff thing. We can’t get the number one seed. So, mindset and they’re getting healthier now than they probably ever (were).”

After some losses in the middle of the season, Josh Allen and his teammates are playing hard after four consecutive wins. They need to continue their physical gameplay. It would be tested against the Philadelphia Eagles at the original Highmark Stadium.

So, the 1991 MVP wants everyone’s mentality to be like they are playing the playoffs. It would give them a mental edge over their rivals. With players like the running back James Cook, who is leading the league in rushing yards (1,532), second in carries (287), and fourth in touchdowns (12), they have a strong lineup.

The glue that holds them together is the leader, Josh Allen. So, the discussion quickly turned to his injury.

Sean McDermott gets honest advice about Josh Allen

Mr January injured his foot in the Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns. The X-ray revealed the injury was minor, and the player also said that he was fine and would play next week. But everyone knows that Josh Allen is crucial to the Bills’ chances of winning the Super Bowl. When the host argued that McDermott should bench Allen if he sees any risk, Thomas agreed.

“I think that’s what we should be looking at. Like it’s him. It’s Josh Allen. We need him to be the best when this playoff (begins),” the legend said.

The situation became serious when the signal caller sat out the walkthrough on Wednesday, December 24. They did not practice on Christmas. So, everyone is eagerly waiting for an update on the final day of practice on Friday. The injury concerns become a lot more serious as the top two tight ends in the lineup, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, are also dealing with knee injuries.

Together, they have 886 yards for eight touchdowns. So, when the receiver group is already struggling, the Bills cannot afford Josh Allen to sit out. He is their ticket to the Super Bowl.