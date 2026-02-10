Bills Linked to Blockbuster Trade for Disgruntled WR to Finally Fix Josh Allen’s Offense

Essentials Inside The Story Bills offense elite, receiver room keeps failing Josh Allen

Josh Allen had the guns blazing in the 2025 season, but the Buffalo Bills’ wide receivers kept misfiring. With a new coach this season, the franchise is eager to add a Pro-Bowl level WR to the squad, who could elevate the Bills’ offense and complement the reigning MVP next season. Surprisingly, the answer may lie in the roster of the 2024 Super Bowl-winning team.

“Buffalo will tilt and get aggressive,” ESPN’s Ben Solak recently wrote. “The Bills will trade a first-round pick and then some for Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown, believing he can be the final player to push their offense over the edge.”

A.J. Brown has been visibly disgruntled in the squad this season. From mid-season itself, the star has been calling his time at the franchise a “shit show.” Things arguably got worse last month when he dropped the ball in the final moments of their Wild Card loss. But Solak’s prediction is just as much about a hole that the Bills have been trying to fill.

Once the Bills traded Stefon Diggs at the end of the 2023 season, the franchise struggled to find an ideal successor.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Bills tried and tested WRs like Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, and Brandin Cooks, hoping someone would click seamlessly with Josh Allen. Besides Khalil (700+ yards and 4 touchdowns), the others fell short of the expected level.

Amid the WR hunt, the Philadelphia Eagles’ AJ Brown is a viable option. He had a sideline altercation with the Eagles coach, Nick Sirianni, during the Wild Card loss. Additionally, he reportedly asked for a trade in Week 3 last season.

Brown has a proven track record as a wide receiver with consistent touchdowns and 1,000+ yards in the last three seasons. At 28, he still has a lot left in the tank, making him a great long-term option as Allen’s trustworthy receiver. Besides winning Super Bowl LIX, Brown was named to the Pro Bowl three times ( 2020, 2022, and 2023).

Despite his recent fallout with the Eagles, he continued his good form last season, recording over 1000 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. While Brown remains a top target for the Bills, he isn’t the only option they are banking on.

Alec Pierce emerges as another potential option for Josh Allen and co.

Speaking of receivers with 1,000+ yards, the Bills are also interested in a younger, 25-year-old candidate.

The Indianapolis Colts roped in the wide receiver, Alec Pierce, in the 2022 NFL Draft. While he was decent in his initial three seasons, the WR became a reliable starter for the Colts in the 2025 season, making it his breakout year.

Playing 15 regular-season games, he registered over 1000 receiving yards for the first time in his NFL career, scoring 6 touchdowns and 47 receptions. Now, he is set to hit free agency after the rookie contract ended with the Colts in the offseason, and both parties haven’t yet agreed to a new contract.

As the Bills have their eyes on a premium wide receiver, Pierce could be another smart pick, according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay.

“Alec Pierce is the most realistic target in terms of projected contract and the impact his role could have on the offense,” Kay said about the WR. “Playing with a perennial MVP candidate in Josh Allen would bring the best out of Pierce.”

With Pierce showing a remarkable chemistry with Colts quarterback Daniel Jones last season, he could do wonders with Allen, considering he is presently one of the NFL’s impressive vertical threats, possessing elite catching skills and versatility.

Based on his last season’s statistics and overall impact, especially in the first half, the Bills may need to pay about $20 million a year to add him. But being under a new head coach and chasing their first Lombardi Trophy, that price may not seem that big looking at the bigger picture.